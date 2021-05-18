The best electronic locks with which to make our home a safer place

Basic criteria to buy the best electronic lock

If you need one Electronic lock, you will have to attend to a series of key factors that will help you find the model that best suits you:

Design. Depending on the appearance of your door and your house, you will prefer one design or another. In the world of electronic locks, the variety of models is very wide.

Installation. Usually electronic locks can be installed by any user. If you do not clarify with the device, you will have to turn to a professional, which will increase your initial investment.

Drums. Whether they work with AA batteries or with a battery recharged by USB, these locks have an autonomy of around 3 years. It is important to be able know the battery status at all times.

Opening. The ways of opening an electronic lock are quite varied: from fingerprint or mobile app up to Bluetooth or magnetic key.

Additional functions. In addition, electronic locks have other functionalities that will allow us control it remote form, through our mobile phone. We can also program the lock and deny the passage to whom we consider.

What is an electronic lock?

A Electronic lock It is a security system that is installed at the door of our home. Unlike those of all the life, this one does not work by means of a mechanism with cylinder and gears.

Its operation consists of a electronic system that is activated in different ways (password, fingerprint, magnetic key …). That is to say: it fulfills the same function as a conventional lock, only that they are operated in different ways.

How does an electronic lock work?

To understand the operation of a Electronic lock, it is convenient to know its different elements:

Electromagnet. Electronic locks consist of an electromagnet that is installed on the door.

Pole piece. They also have a movable or pole piece that is placed on the door itself.

Coil. It is the component that generates the electrical current that the lock needs to open and close the door.

Switch. The switch operates the electronic lock system.

Opening. The ways of opening an electronic lock can be very diverse: password, fingerprint, card, magnetic key …

Advantages of buying an electronic lock

The usefulness of a Electronic lock It seems more than obvious, but it does not hurt to know the great benefits that the purchase of one of these devices entails:

Impossible to force. An electronic lock cannot be opened with an x-ray, with a card or with a lock pick. Unlike conventional ones, these models are practically impossible to force.

You will not have to carry keys with you. Another advantage is that you will not have to carry the keys of your house from one place to another. Think that you can open the front door with your fingerprint, for example.

It locks up when the battery runs out. If the lock doesn’t stop working when it runs out of battery, which is what we might think at first. It’s more, the lock will lock, preventing the passage to any person.

Your code is easy to override. In case of losing the card, the magnetic key or the system that we have to open and close the door, we can invalidate the lock code in a matter of seconds. In this way, we will have the peace of mind that no stranger will break into the house.

Types of electronic locks

According to your opening system, we can find a wide variety of types of electronic locks. Here we show you the most important ones:

Electronic lock with Wifi. They can be controlled remotely as they are connected to the home network.

Digital lock with code. They have a keyboard in which we must enter a specific password in order to activate the lock.

Electronic lock with Bluetooth. Without a doubt, one of the most comfortable systems, since the lock will be linked to a mobile device. When we walk past her with the phone in our pocket, the door will open automatically.

Digital lock with card. We will insert a unique code card into the lock slot. Something like on the doors of hotels.

Electronic lock with remote control. By means of a remote control, we can activate the lock by means of an IR signal. It is an opening system similar to that of cars or garage doors.

Digital lock with biometric system. It is the most modern system. Basically, it opens the door by recognizing the user’s fingerprint.

Hybrid electronic lock. In addition to a lifelong key, it has one of the electronic systems mentioned above.

Where to install an electronic lock?

That one Electronic lock must be installed in a door is something that no one escapes. But the thing is, there are many types of doors that are compatible with these security systems:

Automatic doors. Typical at business entrances or portals in neighborhood communities.

Electric doors. Garage doors, for example.

Sliding doors. The entrance through which we access certain shopping centers or office buildings.

Emergency doors. Like the ones in theaters or cinemas.

Swing doors. The armored and armored doors of many homes, typically chalets and country houses.