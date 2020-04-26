The NBA Free Agency 2020 will not go down in history for being one of the most powerful views to date, In fact, it comes after a 2019 transfer market that many consider to be the best of all time due to the large number of movement of stars that there was.

However, this next summer some players with level or potential to be All Star will be free, especially in the forward position. Next, the ranking with the five best SF of the NBA Free Agency 2020:

5. Jae Crowder – 29 years old

Crowder is fulfilling in the Miami Heat the contract he signed in the summer of 2015 with Boston Celtics ($ 35 million for 5 seasons). Despite not having a role of being one of the first swords of any franchise, the 29-year-old is an excellent defender and triple shooter, one of the most sought-after profiles in the current NBA.

4. Otto Porter Jr – 26 years old

The Chicago Bulls player has a player option with the Illinois franchise. However, his first year with Chicago has been most disastrous: ruined by injury and topped off by the coronavirus. The Bulls don’t look like they’re going to compete for the playoffs anytime soon, so the 26-year-old forward may decide to try his luck at Free Agency.

3. Derrick Jones Jr – 23 years old

Jones Jr has the perfect qualities to become one of the best dunkers in the NBA (if he isn’t already). However, his poor precision on the triples prevents him from being a star of the league. In Miami he has managed to fit perfectly into Erik Spoesltra’s scheme. The best decision in the Florida franchise would be to renew a 23-year-old who has enough potential to reach the elite.

2. Gordon Hayward – 30 years old

Hayward has a succulent player option to play one more season at Boston Celtics, earning nearly $ 35 million. Despite starting in the worst possible way in Massachusetts (he seriously injured his ankle in his first game), and after a long process of adaptation, flashes of the best Hayward have been seen this past season. In his decision will be to continue where he has managed to recover much of his level, or start from scratch in another franchise aspiring to the title.

1. Brandon Ingram – 22 years old

Perhaps the player most teams will fight for this summer. The New Orleans Pelicans have the advantage that their player is a restricted free agent, so they can match any offer that comes to the former Los Angeles Lakers. Everything points to the fact that, after his great season at the individual level, Ingram will sign a maximum contract. Any franchise that wants to the promise of NOLA will have to make an economic extra effort.

