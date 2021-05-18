The best Ducati in history

05/18/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Many are the pilots who have passed through Ducati to make it a winning bike since the brand made it to the world championships in 2003, but despite many champions trying, only Casey Stoner has really managed to dominate the Italian beast so far. One of the riders who is always remembered at the start of Ducati in MotoGP was Loris Capirossi who was from 2003 to 2007 in the team and achieved a total of 7 victories with the Desmosedici.

The arrival of Casey Stoner

Carlos Checa, Sete Gibernau Y Marco Melandri were other of the great pilots who tried to take the crown with the Ducati but did not achieve the expected results. Casey Stoner came like a cyclone and accomplished the impossible: tame the untamed. The Ducati was still a difficult bike to ride at the time, but Stoner seemed the only one capable of mastering it and he took the world championship the first year with the brand in 2007. At that time it seemed that the bike had improved, but it really was the Australian who had found the key to how to drive it by being an aggressive rider and adapting to a motorcycle with a radical behavior and put on great shows in the races.

Ducati’s problems

The success of Casey Stoner encouraged pilots com Nicky hayden Y Valentino rossi to try their luck with the indomitable Italian motorcycle, but despite always staying in the top 10 they did not get a winning motorcycle and they did not take victories. Rossi blamed the difficult adaptation of the bike to the tires Michelin, although in the paddock they were sure that the problem lay in a motorcycle error. Jorge Lorenzo He also had many adaptation problems, the Spaniard complained that the Ducati did not turn as well as the Yamaha and during the first races of 2017 both he and his teammate Dovizioso they began to demand changes in their GP17 to get to fight for the top positions.

Lorenzo assured that the Italian brand focused on “making a more powerful engine and handling it with good electronics” and although the engine was really the most powerful on the grid, he stressed that perhaps the problem was in the chassis, something in which they had than “improve to facilitate cornering and make life easier for the rider.” Another problem they found was precisely the power delivery that directly affected the entry into the curve. In 2018 and 2019 Andrea Dovizioso he found a way to dominate the machine and entered the fight for the world championship, getting victories and 9 podiums in the two seasons, finally finishing 2nd in the general classification.

Ducati creates the best motorcycle

Ducati has been looking for the perfect bike as a result of the riding and the criticism of all the champions who have passed through the brand, and it seems that in 2021 they have achieved it. Without a doubt, if any motorcycle is being talked about this season, it is the Desmosedici GP21, a motorcycle that seems to adapt to all paths, straights, curves and all weather conditions. Ducati has become the most balanced bike of the season and also the most feared, Pecco bagnaia he dared to say in Jerez that “it is the best bike on the grid” and Jack Miller said at Le Mans that “it is the best bike we have seen to date”.

So far this season, Borgo panigale They have taken 9 of the 15 podiums in the first world races and are on their way to getting the treble in a race, something they would have achieved at Le Mans had it not been for Quartararo. Also this year three Ducati riders, Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller, They are in the fight for the world title something unusual for the Italian team. Zarco you see yourself as a candidate for the title if you know how to be smart and control the situation in each race, Pecco he keeps his feet on the ground and does not want to think about the title because he still does not get used to seeing himself in the first positions of the race but there he is, and Miller He has won twice and is once again looking strong and confident in his potential.

Ducati this year, with the engine freezing, has opted to focus on other improvements such as the chassis, aerodynamics, solve the heating of the rear rubber and take advantage of the holescot to gain power by reducing horsepower when exiting curves. It seems that Ducati have done their homework and have managed to take advantage of the situation, finally getting a bike feared and envied by the entire grid.