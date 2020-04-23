Entertaining children at home during confinement is complicated, so from Andro4all we have recommended various applications that can make it easier. After talking about various coloring apps on your Android mobile or tablet, in this article we will focus on the drawing applications for the little ones, those with which they can demonstrate all their creativity.

The Play Store has a wide variety of apps for drawing on Android, although in this case we are only going to talk about those developed especially for children, perfect for these learn from an early age to develop their artistic skills. Pay attention, because the following drawing apps have a lot to offer you if you want to entertain children at home.

Kids doodle

One of the most popular applications for children to draw on Android phones or tablets is Kids Doodle, which stands out especially for the magical drawings it allows you to make. In particular, in Kids Doodle the 24 pencils offered to the user are interesting, among which are the neon, spray, or fireworks pencils.

As you can see in the image above, the artistic creations in this app are quite colorful, something that will draw even more attention from the little ones. Once your drawings are finished, you can see the whole creation process in video and review their works in the gallery of the app.

Price: Free.

Painting for children

Another Android application with which children can take out the little artist inside them is Children’s Paint, or “Kids paint”, which offers users different brushes and a wide variety of colors to give life to the screen those images that they have in mind. When finished, children can save their drawings and see them exposed in the art gallery of the app.

Children’s paint is a simple app, with basic but sufficient options to fulfill his goal: let children draw freely.

Price: Free.

Simple line drawings

This app is ideal for those children who have not yet learned to draw, since it has an outstanding teaching function. Through a teaching guide, the application teaches the little ones to draw known objects such as a ship, a clock, or an umbrella based only on simple lines. The drawings are divided into categories and levels of difficulty, thus adapting to the different ages of the users.

Once the drawings are finished, the app also allows small artists to color their creations, always within the lines drawn so that the final result is perfect. When the work is ready, it can be saved to the device.

Price: Free.

Drawing desk

Drawing Desk is a drawing application that works for both adults and children at home. Thanks to its Kids Desk section, children can unleash their creativity with 3D brushes, many stamps and bright colors that easily grab your attention.

In addition, they can change the size of the brushes to draw as they want, with the possibility of use the magic wand to give a special touch to your artistic creation. In short, Drawing Desk and its Kids Desk section are a good option for your children to draw without problems, using different brushes and colors.

Price: Free.

WeDraw

WeDraw is another good application to learn to draw from those available in the Play Store. Specifically, this app is specialized in anime and cartoons. Children only have to select the work they like the most and WeDraw will give them the instructions to learn how to draw it.

As explained in the information section, it is an app that tries to teach them to draw progressively. Thus, the children of the house will have fun while learning to draw their favorite characters. In addition, WeDraw has an interesting function that allows you to download the drawings to access them offline.

Price: Free.

