The best drag race you’ll see today: a Bugatti Chiron against a Formula 1

The guys at carwow are known in the UK for their acceleration tests. You may like Matt Watson better or worse, but the appeal of his videos and comparisons is undeniable. And with this acceleration battle, “they have taken it out.” They have put a very expensive Bugatti Chiron with 1,500 hp on the ropes, against a Red Bull RB7 from the year 2011, the same Formula 1 that was made that same year with the world championship. The acceleration battle between the two cars It couldn’t be more even. Or not? Stay to find out.

On paper, it is not clear which of the cars would be the winner. The Bugatti Chiron does the 0 to 100 km / h in 2.4 seconds, and a Formula 1, in a figure around 2.5 seconds. The Formula 1 weighs only 650 kilos and its 2.4 atmospheric V8 develops 750 hp, while the Chiron doubles its power, but triples its weight, with 1,995 kilos on the scale. Ultimately, the difference is in the surface and traction of both vehicles. A concrete airfield is not the same as an F1 circuit or a test track.

The cost of the car is 62.5 million pounds. Next to him, the Chiron is “a trinket.”

At the controls of Formula 1, David Coulthard, and at the controls of the Chiron, its owner. Although the pilot has been retired for more than a decade, he manages to give a Anthological review of the Bugatti in each and every one of the races acceleration. No Launch Control, and only two wheel drive. Even in the acceleration race launched the Bugatti has nothing to do against the car. Only in a one-mile race does it prevail, thanks to its higher top speed and the enormous downforce of Formula 1.

If you have to watch a video today, this is it.

Photos of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport