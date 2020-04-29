Netflix, in addition to offering a wide variety of series and movies, has in its catalog several documentaries capable of entertaining and hooking you as much as a good television series.

If you are interested in the music industry in addition to documentaries, you will like to know that on Netflix you can watch several documentaries that will help you discover more about the lives and careers of various music stars.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson or Travis Scott are just some of the stars that have documentaries available on Netflix. Here we tell you more about some of the best of these documentaries inspired by music stars.

1. Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer

Pussy Riot is the Russian punk music group that had to face several years in prison for having satirically performed in front of a Russian Orthodox cathedral.

2. Gaga: Five Foot Two

Accompany Lady Gaga in the creation of a new album, behind the scenes and in her preparation for the performance of the Super Bowl.

3. Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé

Beyoncé wanted to tell us about her path in the world of creation, and the importance of cultural representation within the music industry.

4. Miss American

Miss Americana brings us closer to Taylor Swift, one of the most important pop icons. You will discover her personal transformation and how the singer learns to get the most out of her voice and image on stage.

5. this is it

Michael Jackson is the center of this documentary that brings together a series of interviews and excerpts about the most famous pop star of all time.

6. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

This documentary chronicles how rapper Travis Scott rose to the top of fame. It focuses especially on the months before Astroworld.

7. What We Started

Various DJs tell, discuss and debate on how electronic music began and its importance within the world music scene.

8. Whitney: Can I Be Me

Whitney Houston is one of the singers with a most extraordinary life. The documentary tells us the extraordinary of his life, his musical career and the tragic of his death.

9. Quincy

This film is very close to Quincy Jones. Star in the 70s who participated in the fight against racist stereotypes. He was an icon not only of music, but of the fight for the rights of black people in the United States.

10. Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall, singer and YouTube star, tells us in this documentary how the idea of ​​his musical arises about his story of being a gay person raised in Texas.

