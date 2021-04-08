The best derrier on the internet? Kylie Jenner brags herself from behind

The best derrier on the internet ?, Kylie Jenner shows off from behind | INSTAGRAM

The Derrier of the Eccentric millionaire Y socialite Kylie Jenner completely captured the attention of the audience on social networks, appearing in the foreground in one of her latest posts on her personal profile Instagram, looking totally fabulous and charming.

Although, yesterday he dedicated himself to sharing his stories with us using this incredible textile piece, as we predicted, in the course of the afternoon he shared a publication comprised of three splendid photographs where we can carefully see all the details that fascinated the audience, regarding the dress and how it is worn.

The famous off-white dress with green baroque print, long sleeves and a pronounced neckline, has completely revolutionized the different social networks, since users within the different platforms They never tire of saying how good the model also looks.

Flirty and fantastic it was like the successful businesswoman He posed before the lens, and managed to capture his best angles as always, in order to captivate his loyal audience as much as he could, so he decided to give us two beautiful postcards posing from behind and one from the front.

The vain American He does not get tired at all of being the center of attention, so his stories and the aforementioned photographs were not enough, because a few minutes after having published the images, he also shared one of the videos that he had previously posted on his stories.

Same video where we can see her strutting proud of her curvy figure, showing off her beautiful back and of course, her prominent hips.

Up to now, the publications have had millions of reactions, the images gather almost 6 million red hearts and on its own, the video has reached more than 24 million views in less than 24 hours.

Likewise, the publications have 16.6 thousand and 39.2 thousand comments respectively, which do not finish flattering the curvy silhouette of Stormi’s young mother, in addition to that most mention that she has the perfect figure and clearly, that she is the audience’s favorite .

We never tire of stating that the younger sister of the Kardashian Jenner clan is really passionate about wearing super tight outfits, with peculiar prints, in addition, we know well that a pronounced neckline and more in the area of ​​the back, will never be denied by the socialite , because in this way it boasts the excellent brocade it has.

Coupled with the fact that these clothing styles make your attributes stand out wholesale, highlighting how tiny your waist is and at the same time, enhancing the large size of your hips and front attributes.

That is how she showed us very proud and totally vain and flirtatious, her stunning silhouette, complementing her casual look with her long and beautiful loose and wavy hair, and a makeup in nude tones, clearly, made with her own brand, which can be worn. basically for any occasion.

And, honestly, although it is a simple and light dress, there is no doubt that Kylie Jenner does not need ostentation to completely draw attention to where she goes, because her simple presence is enough to look where she is, well, clearly with tremendous figure can not go unnoticed by anyone.

When we believe that we have already seen everything, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics appears to surprise us even more with her curvy figure, at this moment we are more than anxious to see what the image or the new outfit will be with which she will decide to appear on Instagram, with so as to captivate his more than 224 million followers.