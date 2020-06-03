Today we come strong with the best Death Stranding wallpapers that you can download for your mobile, a selection of the wallpapers of the game that Kojima released last year that we have seen on the internet and that you can now put on your smartphone to leave it totally personalized to your liking.

Death Stranding is a mystery game that Hideo Kojima, the famous director of games like the Metal Gear Solid, It launched last year after years announcing it at video game events like E3, and making the hyype with this title skyrocket. And it is totally logical and normal if you are fond of mystery games.

This game is available for PS4, and in July it will be for PC, so you can enjoy it on two of the great gaming platforms out there right now. Without a doubt, good news in order to increase the scope of it, and the size of its target audience. And now we We are going to show you the best Death Stranding wallpapers so you can take the game to the screen of your mobile, and the truth is that this one has an elaborate artistic section.

These are the best Death Stranding wallpapers

We recently told you about wallpapers from other games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or Final Fantasy VII Remake, and today it was the turn of the Death Stranding wallpapers, which, in a personal capacity, is one of the games that has gotten the most hype in recent years.

As you can see, among these wallpapers that we have selected there are from some posters of the game until fanart of it, which has seemed a real wonder, and that will fit well with your mobile when you put it in the background. The truth is that the community behind this game is quite talented.

The game has a rather dark and sinister aesthetic at times that, In my opinion, it helps a lot to convince us the appearance of these wallpapers even more. Now, you only have to download these Death Stranding wallpapers on your mobile, and apply them according to your tastes, which, in the end, is what that is all about when we talk about the customization possibilities we have ..

If, on the other hand, you want to download more wallpapers, remember that if you access our category of wallpapers, you will be able to access endless publications on this topic, in which we show you the best wallpapers, as well as exclusive wallpapers from some brands and some mobiles.

