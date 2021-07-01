The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale Event

Created by Bridget Clegg using images from Wayfair

If you’re looking for just about any kind of furniture or ~ decor ~, chances are you can find it on Wayfair. Their affordable (and super cute) inventory is the exact reason the retailer rarely has sales, but Wayfair goes all out for the holidays — and the Fourth of July is almost here. This year, Wayfair is slashing prices on sofas, beds, storage, and kitchen appliances, big and smol.

Personally, I’m daydreaming about a new sofa and sprucing up my bed linens without spending a whole paycheck. If you’re blessed with le outdoor space (another one of my daydreams), you can also find patio furniture up to 50 percent off. Plus, you’ll see solid kitchen upgrades, pet furniture, and so freaking much more on sale.

Annnnd I went ahead and did the hard work of sifting through all the good stuff to find the REALLY good stuff for you. Please observe my handiwork below.

1 Lilly Velvet Armchair

Mistana Teen

$ 410.00

$ 219.99 (46% off)

How cute would this look in a little reading nook? It comes in six colors, including bold jewel tones, all of which fit just about any aesthetic.

2 Bamboo Bath Caddy

Rebrilliant

$ 69.99

$ 25.95 (63% off)

Transform your bathroom into a spa with this bamboo bath caddy. It’s the perfect place to situate your latest book, some candles, and of course, a glass of wine.

3 Monterey Crystal Wine Glasses

Godinger Silver Art Co

$ 49.99

$ 29.17 (42% off)

Speaking of wine, these iridescent stemless glasses add some sparkle to your next wine night. They hold 19 ounces, so feel free to pour generously.

4 Ravi Velvet Sofa

Allmodern

$ 1,350.00

$ 799.99 (41% off)

Big-ticket items like sofas can be scary to buy online. How are you supposed to know if the velvet is buttery soft or if the cushions are cozy? Well, more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating are a place to start.

5 3-Shelf Rolling Laundry Cart

Wayfair basics

$ 53.92

$ 24.99 (54% off)

It turns out that awkward space between your washer and dryer (or counter and fridge) is storage potential wasted. Now, you can make use of it with this handy rolling caddy. It’ll hold all your laundry essentials and then some.

6 Hammered Copper 5-Piece Cookware Set

Gotham steel

$ 79.99

$ 69.99 (13% off)

Hammered copper pots and pans are gorgeous, nonstick, and serve as stovetop décor.

7 Low Profile Spindle Platform Bed

Allmodern

$ 599.00

$ 415.99 (31% off)

We’re obsessed with the spindled headboard on this platform bed. Just look at it!

8 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

Cuisinart

$ 365.00

$ 199.95 (45% off)

Everyone loves an appliance that does double duty. This 2-in-1 toaster oven and air fryer can cook wings just as well as it can toast an English muffin.

9 Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

Winston porter

$ 99.99

$ 65.99 (34% off)

Get your marshmallows ready — this fire pit was made for roasting s’mores. As a bonus, the cover will keep you from accidentally setting your marshmallow aflame.

10 42-Piece Delux Assorted Kitchen Utensil Set

Never hunt for another kitchen utensil ever again, thanks to this set. It comes with 42 pieces, including measuring cups and spoons, and they all ring in at less than $ 1.50 a piece. With a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and more than 800 reviews, it sounds like this is a serious bang for your buck.

11 16 Piece Dinnerware Set

Sango

$ 79.99

$ 68.90 (14% off)

Ceramic dishes add a lil somethin ‘to any meal, so why not get a whole set?

12 Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair

Kelly Clarkson Home

$ 229.99

$ 163.99 (28% off)

Swap out the dining chair you’ve been using as your desk chair for this cushy option. The curved back will hug your spine and hopefully keep you from clutching your back in pain after a full workday. It even comes in 14 colors.

13 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer

PowerXL

$ 179.99

$ 90.99 (49% off)

This XL air fryer has a 5.3-quart capacity, which means you can fry an eight-pound chicken in it in less than an hour. Is your mouth watering yet?

14 Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse

$ 99.99

$ 37.23 (63% off)

Create a coastal-inspired bedroom with these gorgeous striped pillow shams and duvet made of super-soft microfiber.

15 12-Piece Cookware Set

Rachael ray

$ 310.00

$ 159.99 (48% off)



Stock your kitchen like a pro chef with this cookware set. The set comes in seven colors, too, so you can stick to neutrals or opt for neon.

