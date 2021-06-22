The best deals on sports products on Amazon’s Prime Day

06/21/2021

On at 19:46 CEST

Take advantage of these unique offers that we have selected in a new edition of Amazon Prime Day. Remember that they will be valid for 48 hours, so there is no time to lose.

To measure your training

If you like to measure and analyze the different metrics that you generate when exercising, with this Garmin Forerunner 735 XT watch model you can do it wonderfully. In addition, it now has a 42% discount, saving more than 90 euros on a high-end watch that measures heart rate at the wrist and provides advanced cycling, swimming or running dynamics.

On the bike, protect yourself from the cold

Cycling in very cold temperatures is more difficult than it might seem. Therefore, it may be convenient for you to get this jacket specially designed for these weather conditions. The Gore Wear C5 jacket, which is waterproof, windproof and extremely breathable, has a 40% discount, that is, a discount of more than 50 euros on its usual price.

Dive watch

If you are looking for a high-performance computer-watch to immerse yourself in the depths of the sea and not lose detail, this Seac model is a candidate, now with a 26% discount and a saving of 56 euros. Designed and produced in Italy, this device has a diving and apnea mode. A ‘gem’, come on.

Adventurer Watch

There are people who love to get lost, literally, and enjoy remote places. If you are one of them, this extremely resistant Garmin GPS watch can become your faithful companion on your adventures. In addition, its price has a discount of 24% during these 48 hours of Prime Day, up to 229.95 euros.

Sport pants

For just 44.71 euros you can get these comfortable, practical and high quality sports pants that also retain body heat, which makes them especially suitable for the winter months ahead.

To train with your bike at home

If you are looking for a training roller for cycling, do not hesitate, because this Arion model now has a 25% discount and can be yours for just over 150 euros. This roller stands out above all for its lightness and simplicity in use and, in addition, it takes up very little space and does not make much noise.

Cressi diving mask

For less than 40 euros, you can have everything you need to snorkel. And, during these 48 hours of Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of the discount that this mask plus tube kit has that will make you spend an unforgettable time observing the depths of the sea and its inhabitants, and with all comfort.

19-point crampon

Discount difficult to match the one presented these days by this Vgeby model. With a structure in tempered and lacquered steel, this crampon model is specially designed for classic mountaineering. Of course, in all its forms.

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of June 21, 2021.