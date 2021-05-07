The best deals on Friday in Amazon Mexico

We collect the best offers on products that can be found on Amazon so that you can get the best technology, video games and electronics at the best price.

In today’s issue, we recommend you some of the best smart speakers from Amazon, connected home accessories, smart plugs, and a wall charger compatible with all devices and very powerful and much more.

The best deals of the day in Amazon Mexico

The Amazon Echo Show, the version with screen and compatible with video calls is today discounted at $ 599.99, and available in both colors:

Also on sale are a collection of GoPro HERO7 and 8 bundles, both models at a good discount:

And if you are looking for an antivirus for Windows with special protection, Norton Deluxe, with a one-year license for up to 5 devices and cloud backups, is on sale for $ 591.20 pesos, a 20% discount:

The basic Kindle with front light continues to lower its price, and now you can get it for 1,599.00 pesos:

The new Echo Show model in circular format, fourth generation, is also still available with a discount of 600.00 pesos:

And if you are looking for a military grade LED flashlight, ideal for car carry, this one is really powerful and 20 times brighter than old incandescent bulbs. With a 58% discount:

This Wireless USB WiFi Adapter, 600M Dual Band, is perfect for bringing the connection to all the PCs in the house even if you do not have a wireless connection. In flash offer with a discount of 69%:

If what you are looking for is to make your home smarter, here is a set of 3 TP-Link 10 amp plugs and Wi-Fi connectivity at a great price:

This dual wall charger with USB A and USB C is perfect for charging all types of devices. It also includes free an MFi Certified USB C to 2 meter Lightning Cable, for iPhone:



