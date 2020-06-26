We return, one more Friday, with a new selection of best deals of the week in a new Red Friday, a classic with which we want to help you find interesting products at a good price.

As always we take the opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Without further ado, we begin.

PCComponentes leaves us its usual compilation of offers. There are many things at great prices, from varied components to laptops, electronics, clothing gadgets, and peripherals. Acer has several gaming and general consumption laptops on offer. From 179.99 euros.

MSI has also launched an interesting season of offers with many products. Check out. If you are looking storage solutions You’re in luck, SanDisk has several on offer. Do you need a quality monitor at a good price? Don’t miss the BenQ GW2480, with IPS panel and lowered to 109 euros.

If you are gaming and looking for a high performance monitor Take advantage of ASUS offers. Optical drives are falling out of use. More and more teams come without them, but luckily we can find external solutions at very low prices, like this model, reduced to 19 euros.

The AVM Fritz! Repeater 2400 is downgraded to 73.99 euros, a very good price for one of the best repeaters on the market. If you are looking for a cheap Chromebook you have the ASUS Chromebook Z1400CN reduced to 279.99 euros.

Samsung C34H892WJU, a spectacular monitor with UltraWide format, lowered to 613.05 euros.

Xbox One X Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 is downgraded to 445.99 euros.

Continuing with Cyberpunk 2077, you can pre-purchase the game on different platforms with an interesting discount. On PC it is downgraded to 49.90 euros.

The Last of Us Part II is also on sale, it can be yours for 58.59 euros.

If you want to complete your collection with the Dual Shock 4 Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II remote control, you’re in luck, it’s on sale and you can buy it for 59.99 euros.

The Ryzen 7 3800X is downgraded to 329.99 euros, a very good price for a high performance processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. Another of the most interesting offers of the week is found in the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM431DA-AM022, equipped with a Ryzen 7 3700U, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for only 679.99 euros.

The GIGABYTE RTX 2080 Super is available from 545 euros plus 50 euros of shipping costs, a very good offer considering that the normal thing is that it goes up to around the 700 euros. There are not many units left, so hurry up. Are you looking for a cheap smartphone but capable of offering a good user experience? Well, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is an excellent option. It is on sale and can be yours for 145.80 euros.

In case you want something more powerful but without having to spend much more calm, you have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 for 171.99 euros.

We finish with the Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless, a high-quality gaming headset that is discounted to 106 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the included products have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.