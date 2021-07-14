The best deals of 07/14 on Amazon

07/14/2021

Act. At 11:20 CEST

Sport.es

Today is Wednesday, July 14, 2021. It’s time to see the best offers on Amazon. We continue to choose during these days the best bargains of the moment, with discounts that exceed 40% on many products. And let’s not forget that we can find numerous products with a succulent discount.

Every day there are great shopping opportunities at the best price and we will make the selection of the best products on offer each morning for you. Of all the categories and always with a discount of more than 20%, except in some more expensive products, such as Apple, in which a lower percentage can lead to considerable and unusual savings.

LG Ultragear 32MP60G-B Gaming Monitor

If you are looking for a large gaming monitor, this LG model currently has a discount of € 60 on its usual price.

It is a 32-inch IPS panel with FHD resolution that has Motion Blur Reduction technology, which makes the screen have 1ms of response speed.

BUY € 259.00 (€ 199.00)

Kindle

Its value for money endorses it as the most popular e-book on Amazon. This inexpensive version of the well-known Kindle, launched on April 10, is a model for all audiences who want to enjoy electronic books without having to invest a large amount of money. The biggest difference from the previous Kindle, and one that shortens the gap from the Paperwhite, is the display’s backlight, which now includes four LED lights.

BUY € 89.99 (€ 74.99)

Newskill Takamikura

Without a doubt, this chair will adapt perfectly to your body and your tastes. It is available in many colors and you can buy it from € 169.99. Shipping is free and you will be able to adjust the inclination, height and armrest.

In addition, its structure is reclining up to 180º, a perfect function to play for many hours while you talk with other players. Other notable features of this seat are its ergonomic cushions, its elegant metal frame and its 60 mm nylon-covered wheels.

BUY € 189.95 (€ 108.29)

Panasonic NN-K35H

Its size is perfect for you if you don’t have too much space in your kitchen. It has a 23-liter capacity, more than enough, and a power of 800 watts that allows you to cook on five different levels. The grill is quartz, cooks on two levels and has a total power of 1000 watts. The possibility of using up to 11 combined programs goes hand in hand with the automatic weight that allows you to cook like a professional. It is one of the best microwaves thanks also to the child safety lock it offers. You will enjoy cooking from the first moment.

BUY € 99.00 (€ 80.72)

Bose Bluetooth wireless headphones

Wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancellation and built-in Alexa. This model offers one of the best cancellation technologies to filter noise and make music sound better. Bluetooth and NFC pairing, with voice prompts, simplify the wireless connection task. The action button allows you to adjust the noise cancellation in three levels and it should be noted that the volume-optimized equalization, offers the most balanced sound, regardless of the sound level.

BUY € 399.95 (€ 239.99)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55

If you are looking for a laptop to play with, this Acer has an interesting discount, € 200.

This gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with IPS technology and Full HD resolution to enjoy all the details of your favorite games. It has an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card to be able to run current games without any problem.

It has 16 GB of RAM and its storage capacity is 512 GB. Does not include operating system.

BUY € 999.00 (€ 799.00)

Princess 182020 Aerofryer XL – Air Fryer

Now it is possible to prepare some of the favorite dishes of adults and children with fewer calories, but with the same taste and texture as with a conventional deep fryer. And today we have it with an incredible 53% discount.

This oil-free deep fryer lets you fry, bake, broil, cook and toast healthy dishes for the whole family. With a capacity of 3.2 liters, it is enough to make, for example, five servings of succulent and crispy French fries.

The Princess Deep Fryer works with a combination of high speed hot air circulation that does not require oil and has the added benefit of reducing odors from some foods when cooked.

The removable basket and the drawer have non-stick coating so its cleaning is easy, and it also has non-slip feet to stay firm on any surface, without slipping that could give us scares.

The Aerofryer has eight pre-programmed temperature and time settings so you can start it at the touch of a button

It needs little or no oil thanks to the hot air circulation, but when using fresh potatoes it is recommended to add a tablespoon of oil for a crispy result.

BUY € 149.99 (€ 69.99)

Braun Trimmer MGK3242

This trimmer is all in one, you can keep your beard style short, medium or long, trim the contours, make a clean shave without irritating the skin, precise trims of beard, hair, ears and nose.

With long-lasting sharp blades and 13 length settings that ensure optimal precision to precisely trim all the body parts you want.

It’s cordless, washable, waterproof, and powered by long-lasting lithium-ion batteries.

BUY € 49.99 (€ 29.99)

LEGO 42083 Technic Bugatti Chiron

More than € 165 savings on this Lego construction set of the spectacular Bugatti Chiron.

It is made in 1: 8 scale and has many details: the doors open, the active spoiler unfolds, the W16 engine has moving pistons …

BUY € 419.99 (€ 356.70)

iRobot Roomba e5154 Wifi

With a 40% discount and 200 euros in savings, today we find this robot vacuum cleaner from the prestigious brand iRobot, which has more than 25 years of experience and robotic innovation and has sold more than 25 million units worldwide.

This ‘Roomba e5154’ model is designed to clean floors on a daily basis, with the significant time savings that it will mean for anyone, since both sweeping and vacuuming are arduous and slow tasks that always occupy us too much.

It is equipped with a set of smart sensors and a powerful cleaning system with WiFi connection.

BUY € 499.00 (€ 299.00)

ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400

A Chromebook intended for basic tasks such as web browsing, office automation, or video viewing.

Its screen is 15 inches with Full HD resolution. It has a Celeron N3350 processor along with 8 GB of RAM. Its storage capacity is 64 GB.

BUY € 399.99 (€ 279.00)

Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q64T

The Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q64T model has a 55-inch screen with a resolution of 4K UHD. The equipment has the following connections: USB, bluetooth, HDMI and Ethernet. Its Quantum Dot technology, with 16-bit color mapping, provides more than 16 million colors.

Thanks to the artificial intelligence that it has implemented, it is capable of automatically improve detected blemishes related to contrast and lighting details. In addition, thanks to its light sensor, it automatically adjusts the sound and image taking into account the degree of lighting in your room. This television gives us the possibility to enjoy an immersive experience, very close to reality.

The main functionalities of the equipment: integrated voice assistant, division of the screen in two to facilitate the viewing of TV and mobile content and a universal guide that facilitates access to personalized content.

BUY € 1,098.99 (€ 649.99)

TCL 10 5G

A mid-range device that is at its lowest price on Amazon. It has a 6.53-inch screen with IPS technology and FHD + resolution.

As for its processor, this terminal mounts a Snapdragon 765G together with 6GB of RAM that guarantee its fluidity. Finally, it has a quad camera and a generous 4,500 mAh battery.

BUY € 419.99 (€ 209.99)

Bosch TAS1001 TASSIMO Happy

This coffee maker works with a variety of 40 hot beverages that are prepared at the touch of a button. This simple way of drinking whatever you want at all times (without bothering to prepare a large quantity or have someone else want it) has been achieved thanks to Intellibrew technology that, among other functions, prevents flavors from mixing.

BUY € 79.00 (€ 29.00)

TCL 10 Plus

This smartphone is at one of its lowest prices on Amazon, with a 36% discount. It has a 6.47-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

It has a quadruple camera that meets almost all situations. Its battery is 4,500 mAh with a fast charge of 18W.

Regarding its performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and 6GB of RAM to guarantee its fluency.

BUY € 299.99 (€ 169.99)

HOMCOM Multigame Table 4 in 1

A model that meets all the expectations set and that will allow the whole family to develop in four classic games.

We turn now to one of the types of table football mentioned in the introduction. Oriented to the use of children, it has its main attraction in the versatility of games.

In this case it is a 4 in 1 with the table football table plus the table tennis, billiards and hockey. The price, due to the alternatives it offers, can be described as affordable since it also includes the accessories of each game.

As is logical due to its size, in any case it exceeds one meter in length, the number of players is reduced to nine.

Another advantage of this versatile article is that it can be folded very easily to be placed vertically and stored in any corner.

BUY € 135.99 (€ 87.99)

Philips Daily HD2581 / 00

For only € 16.45, you have this dual slot toaster in various colors. Its power is 830 W and its main feature is its functionality. Don’t waste time in the morning because this appliance reheat and defrost in a few seconds. In addition, it has a rack for muffins, so it is perfect if one day you want to have something different for breakfast. It is one of the best options on the market to make your life easier for a very reasonable price.

BUY € 25.99 (€ 19.89)

HP 15s-fq2009ns

A laptop that has a 15-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 2.23 kg. In this case we find a processor from the Intel brand, the i5-1135G7 recently presented, in September 2020. Perfect for all kinds of tasks and more if it is accompanied by 8GB of RAM with a storage of 516 GB. Complete setup with Windows 10 installed.

BUY € 679.99 (€ 579.99)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of July 14, 2021.