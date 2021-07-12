The best deals of 07/12 on Amazon

07/09/2021

Today is Friday, July 9, 2021. It’s time to see the best offers on Amazon. We continue to choose during these days the best bargains of the moment, with discounts that exceed 40% on many products. And let’s not forget that we can find numerous products with a succulent discount.

Every day there are great shopping opportunities at the best price and we will make the selection of the best products on offer each morning for you. Of all the categories and always with a discount of more than 20%, except in some more expensive products, such as Apple, in which a lower percentage can lead to considerable and unusual savings.

Braun Trimmer MGK3242

This trimmer is all in one, you can keep your beard style short, medium or long, trim the contours, make a clean shave without irritating the skin, precise trims of beard, hair, ears and nose.

With long-lasting sharp blades and 13 length settings that ensure optimal precision to precisely trim all the body parts you want.

It’s cordless, washable, waterproof, and powered by long-lasting lithium-ion batteries.

LEGO 42083 Technic Bugatti Chiron

More than € 165 savings on this Lego construction set of the spectacular Bugatti Chiron.

It is made in 1: 8 scale and has many details: the doors open, the active spoiler unfolds, the W16 engine has moving pistons …

Panasonic NN-K35H

Its size is perfect for you if you don’t have too much space in your kitchen. It has a 23-liter capacity, more than enough, and a power of 800 watts that allows you to cook on five different levels. The grill is quartz, cooks on two levels and has a total power of 1000 watts. The possibility of using up to 11 combined programs goes hand in hand with the automatic weight that allows you to cook like a professional. It is one of the best microwaves thanks also to the child safety lock it offers. You will enjoy cooking from the first moment.

Unisky – Fluid Trainer

For those people who have never made a roller at home and want to know if it is their thing, Unisky has a simple and inexpensive magnetic roller, as well as quality. Its structure is stable – it supports up to 120 kilos of weight – and adaptable to any bicycle, be it mountain or road. Includes a front wheel support product.

CCLIFE Adjustable Dumbbells with Weights

These weights combine functions adapted to your type of training in a single product that, in addition, you can combine with training bars. It hardly takes up space and you will be able to get a lot out of it from the first moment, regardless of the level of physical activity you have maintained so far. Being adjustable and with different weight plates, your training will start at minute zero and will continue to climb to improve or maintain you.

iRobot Roomba e5154 Wifi

With a 40% discount and 200 euros in savings, today we find this robot vacuum cleaner from the prestigious brand iRobot, which has more than 25 years of experience and robotic innovation and has sold more than 25 million units worldwide.

This ‘Roomba e5154’ model is designed to clean floors on a daily basis, with the significant saving of time that it will mean for anyone, since both sweeping and vacuuming are arduous and slow tasks that always occupy us too much.

It is equipped with a set of smart sensors and a powerful cleaning system with WiFi connection.

ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400

A Chromebook intended for basic tasks such as web browsing, office automation, or video viewing.

Its screen is 15 inches with Full HD resolution. It has a Celeron N3350 processor along with 8 GB of RAM. Its storage capacity is 64 GB.

Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q64T

The Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q64T model has a 55-inch screen with a resolution of 4K UHD. The equipment has the following connections: USB, bluetooth, HDMI and Ethernet. Its Quantum Dot technology, with 16-bit color mapping, provides more than 16 million colors.

Thanks to the artificial intelligence that it has implemented, it is capable of automatically improve detected blemishes related to contrast and lighting details. In addition, thanks to its light sensor, it automatically adjusts the sound and the image taking into account the degree of lighting in your room. This television gives us the possibility to enjoy an immersive experience, very close to reality.

The main functionalities of the equipment: integrated voice assistant, division of the screen in two to facilitate the viewing of TV and mobile content and a universal guide that facilitates access to personalized content.

TCL 10 5G

A mid-range device that is at its lowest price on Amazon. It has a 6.53-inch screen with IPS technology and FHD + resolution.

As for its processor, this terminal mounts a Snapdragon 765G together with 6GB of RAM that guarantee its fluidity. Finally, it has a quad camera and a generous 4,500 mAh battery.

Bosch TAS1001 TASSIMO Happy

This coffee maker works with a variety of 40 hot drinks that are prepared at the touch of a button. This simple way of drinking whatever you want at all times (without bothering to prepare a large quantity or have someone else want it) has been achieved thanks to Intellibrew technology that, among other functions, prevents flavors from mixing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The discount we find on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is simply spectacular. Now this 12.3-inch 2-in-1 can be ours for only 849 euros, which is a 19% discount and a saving of more than 200 euros on its original price. The computer has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and Intel Graphics graphics card.

WD Blue SN550 1 TB

This solid disk drive or SSD from WD has a fabulous discount of 26%, so we can get it for just 99.95 euros. Suitable for both PCs and desktops, this 1TB drive promises very high read and write speeds.

Orbegozo SF 0147

This fan allows a large air flow to be moved with three speeds, it can be regulated and transported.

With their higher speeds than a normal fan, they allow much cooler air and do not move the air in the room like many fans.

Get it today with a 30% discount and save 13 euros.

Taurus Microwave Fastwave 23L Digital

Its size is perfect for you if you don’t have too much space in your kitchen. It has a capacity of 23 liters, more than enough, and a power of 800 watts that allows you to cook on several different levels. The possibility of using up to different combined programs together with the defrost function and the Auto-Clean function are some of the most outstanding features of this product.

TCL 10 Plus

This smartphone is at one of its lowest prices on Amazon, with a 36% discount. It has a 6.47-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

It has a quadruple camera that meets almost all situations. Its battery is 4,500 mAh with fast charging of 18W.

Regarding its performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and 6GB of RAM to guarantee its fluency.

HOMCOM Multigame Table 4 in 1

A model that meets all the expectations set and that will allow the whole family to develop in four classic games.

We turn now to one of the types of table football mentioned in the introduction. Oriented to the use of children, it has its main attraction in the versatility of games.

In this case it is a 4 in 1 with the table football table plus the table tennis, billiards and hockey. The price, due to the alternatives it offers, can be described as affordable since it also includes the accessories of each game.

As is logical due to its size, in any case it exceeds one meter in length, the number of players is reduced to nine.

Another advantage of this versatile article is that it can be folded very easily to be placed vertically and stored in any corner.

Maclaren Quest Arc Stroller

The padded seat of this Maclaren stroller reclines in 4 different positions for the comfort of the newborn or child weighing less than 25 kilos.

It is currently at a 48% discount and includes a windproof waterproof cover compatible with the Maclaren carrycot, in addition to the waterproof extendable hood.

LG 32Qn600-B

If you are looking for a large monitor, this LG model currently has a discount of € 90 on its usual price.

It is a 32-inch IPS panel with 4K UHD 2160p resolution. The color spacing is SRGB 99% so you will see the colors very accurately and realistically.

Philips Daily HD2581 / 00

For only € 16.45, you have this dual slot toaster in various colors. Its power is 830 W and its main feature is its functionality. Don’t waste time in the morning because this appliance reheat and defrost in a few seconds. In addition, it has a rack for muffins, so it is perfect if one day you want to have something different for breakfast. It is one of the best options on the market to make your life easier for a very reasonable price.

HP 15s-fq2009ns

A laptop that has a 15-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 2.23 kg. In this case we find a processor from the Intel brand, the i5-1135G7 recently presented, in September 2020. Perfect for all kinds of tasks and more if it is accompanied by 8GB of RAM with a storage of 516 GB. Complete setup with Windows 10 installed.

