The Best Day of My Life, by Fernando González Molina, narrates the experience of six people from Spain, Uganda, Russia and France who in difficult circumstances dare to live what they are with pride, joy and commitment. Everyone will gather in Madrid for an unforgettable celebration, the WorldPride 2017, the most important LGBT + event in the world.

April has just started her journey towards a body that respects what her soul is, Ruth is a lesbian activist who lives in Uganda, Nick and her partner Max live in Russia, where they must pose as cousins, Geena is an actress ready to eat herself the world despite the fact that he does not maintain any contact with his family and Timo is a deaf homosexual trampoline jumper who demonstrates day after day that he is capable of overcoming any obstacle. The director assures that he wanted the film to work “as a triple tribute to the city of Madrid, one of the freest and most open cities in the world, to the country’s LGTB movement that in 40 years has managed to change the Spanish reality and to those anonymous people that anywhere in the world they fight to be themselves ”.

The Best Day of My Life, produced by Sundance TV and EL PAÍS with the collaboration of the Madrid City Council, opens on March 16, distributed by Versus and here we offer you the trailer.