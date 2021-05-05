The best cryptocurrencies to buy as a complete beginner

Compartir

Cryptocurrencies that you must have in your wallet.

Image of cryptocurrency from WorldSpectrum on Pixabay

If you are just getting into cryptocurrencies, these are the top cryptocurrencies you should have in your wallet. You want to have reliable and trustworthy cryptocurrencies in your holdings.

You may be tempted to buy cheap cryptocurrencies and expect to see a great return. When you do this, you lean more on the speculation side than on the investment side of the market.

Personally, I am a long-term investor and I buy and hold my investments. An easy way to buy a cryptocurrency is to use the dollar average cost method.

This means that you buy cryptocurrencies on a routine basis, such as weekly or monthly.

Some cheap cryptocurrencies can make big profits.

If you plan to be in the market for a few years, you must start with Bitcoin first. You can think of Bitcoin as the gold of the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

Shortly after creation, Satoshi disappeared. Nobody knows who they are. Many people have speculated on who Satoshi is. No one has been officially verified as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin must be at least 50% of your portfolio. There are a total of 21 million Bitcoin that will ever be created.

There are only 19.6 million millionaires worldwide. Not all millionaires will be able to own one Bitcoin, as several Bitcoin Whales and companies already own several.

Bitcoin whales are cryptocurrency investors who personally own several thousand Bitcoins. Recently, many companies, such as MicroStrategy, Tesla, and PayPal, have started buying Bitcoin for their holdings. The amount of available Bitcoin is slowly decreasing.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are based on the scarcity of the amount of cryptocurrencies available. Unlike the dollar that can be printed while the printing machines are running, there is no end to its creation. With Bitcoin, there is a limit to the amount that can be created.

Each cryptocurrency that is not called Bitcoin is called an altcoin or altcoin. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies that are on the market and available for you to own.

Personally, I don’t believe in having many of them. Some of these cryptocurrencies could and have failed.

The more you invest in this market, you need to be careful not to invest too much money in some of the altcoins. You never know when a cryptocurrency exchange removes or removes the token from its platform.

Some of the altcoins will work fine, but even some popular cryptocurrencies have been delisted by various exchanges. One, for example, is XRP, which is currently in a legal battle with the United States government.

Some people believe that XRP will win, but many exchanges removed the cryptocurrency from their platform.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This cryptocurrency was launched in 2015. Ethereum is an open source blockchain-based decentralized software platform used for its cryptocurrency.

Many cryptocurrencies are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. More than 40 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies were launched on the Ethereum network.

Various companies are using Ethereum and its blockchain technology to improve their businesses. Forbes estimates that $ 2.9 billion will be spent on blockchain technology. More than 100 companies are exploring ways to integrate blockchain into their systems. Several companies include Amazon, JP Morgan, and Microsoft.

Ethereum should make up at least 30% of your portfolio.

I will not go into specific details about other cryptocurrencies.

Due to the nature of the cryptocurrency market, it is good to have a diversity of cryptocurrencies as they will all move at different times. Many of these are still very affordable with the ability to upload.

VeChain

Cardano

DigiByte

Uniswap

Link of the chain

Moles

1 inch

Binance Coin

I have not covered all the altcoins, but I think they have a lot of promise to increase the price in the near future. My information is my best guess and I’m not telling you to buy these and I hope they will make you millions. This is just one possibility that these cryptocurrencies will increase.

You may have noticed that I did not mention Dogecoin. This cryptocurrency is a highly speculative and meme currency.

If you want to put some money in Dogecoin, go ahead. The danger of investing in this cryptocurrency is that the price could drop quickly.

With most of my cryptocurrencies, I invest in them. With Dogecoin, I change the cryptocurrency. Basically, I buy and sell this cryptocurrency frequently to make my profit.

As for the future of Dogecoin, no one really knows. When Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin, the price tends to go up.

Do you have a cryptocurrency that interests you?