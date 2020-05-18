Minecraft and Fortnite& nbsp;They have paved the way for them to become a reality, even more so after brands like Sony and Nintendo realized their undeniable potential. We compiled all available cross-play titles to 2020, for you to enjoy on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.“data-reactid =” 12 “> Talking about cross-platform games a few years ago seemed like a pipe dream. However, titles like Minecraft and Fortnite have paved the way for them to become a reality, even more so after brands like Sony and Nintendo Realizing Its Undeniable Potential We have compiled all of the cross-play titles available to 2020 for you to enjoy on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Full cross-platform support

Currently, only a handful of titles support full cross-play on all platforms, but the list is likely to grow in the future. One of the latest additions was Minecraft. The update for PS4 in December 2019 enabled interaction with other platforms.

Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, mobileDauntless: PS4, Xbox One, PCRocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4SMITE: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4Paladins: Champions of the Realm: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4Realm Royale: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Xbox One, PS4, PCCall of Duty: Warzone: PS4, Xbox One, PCBrawlhalla: Switch, Xbox One, PS4Super Mega Baseball 2: PS4, Xbox One, PC, SwitchFantasy Strike: PS4, Switch, Mac, PC (including Linux)World of Warships: Legends: PS4, Xbox One, PCMinecraft: Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, mobilePower Rangers: Battle for the Grid: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC

Partial cross-platform support

Many games support cross play for some platforms, but not all. Several can work with a console and PC, but do not include support with all systems. Below we list the available games.

Xbox Play Anywhere crossover game

Microsoft's Play Anywhere initiative allows many of its own titles to be purchased once and played on both Xbox One and PC. Some of the games in the program even support cross play.

