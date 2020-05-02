COVID-19 it is not to be taken lightly. But good spirits are also a sign of health: José Elías Fernández, a member of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, told the Spanish newspaper ABC that humor is one of the most important recipes against fear, in addition to “giving us possibilities to be creative when it comes to acting”. Without further ado, let’s go with the memes! “Data-reactid =” 12 “> It will never be our intention to offend anyone with these memes; we know that the health emergency caused by COVID-19 is not to be taken lightly. But the Good cheer is also a sign of health: José Elías Fernández, member of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, told the Spanish newspaper ABC that humor is one of the most important recipes against fear, in addition to “giving us possibilities to be creative when it comes to acting. ”Without further ado, let’s go with the memes!
Day 47
Goodbye April quarantine.
Hello May quarantine.
– El Guarromántico (@Guarromantico_) May 1, 2020
Goodbye insomnia of April.
Hello insomnia of May.
– The Professor (@ ElProfe02) May 1, 2020
The best memes caused by the coronavirus
Plus
The best memes caused by the coronavirus
Plus
-Day 2 of quarantine: does anyone know if the potatoes are cooked for the omelette first?
-Day 47 quarantine: do you spherify the boeuf bougignon flambé or do you serve it directly in the warm pot?
– Ro Degaetano (@ rodegaetano3) April 24, 2020
The best memes caused by the coronavirus
Plus
Read more
The best memes caused by the coronavirus
Plus
Day 46
Coronavirus memes
Plus
My family when I share information from reliable sources | My family with a WhatsApp audio from a friend of an uncle who has a cousin who works in the government pic.twitter.com/t3RL0i7jCl
– RPDR Memes (@LaGrupaOficial) April 29, 2020
Day 45
Try on your jeans at least every 2 weeks.
Pants are a trap.
– Luis Gerardo Méndez (@LuisGerardoM) April 29, 2020
My aunts: The pandemic is just to install 5G and keep us under control
Also my aunts giving all their information to a page in Russian just to know what type of flower they are: pic.twitter.com/qPDdW6ww1v
– RPDR Memes (@LaGrupaOficial) April 29, 2020
Day 45 of quarantine: I am 30% brown 70% blonde
– Erika Duran (@ erikaduran87) April 29, 2020
Day 44
Day 43
Coronavirus memes
Plus
Day 40
– But the quarantine is not 40 days, right? They are 14
+ Sure fuck, can you imagine 40 days locked up there HAHAHAHAHA
Quarantine Day 40: pic.twitter.com/extjjlPP4z
– Raúl de las Heras (@heras_raul) April 22, 2020
The first day of quarantine everyone was making 40 video calls with friends a day, now they have the cell phone hidden under the dirty clothes from three weeks ago
– RICKY PAUM PAUM ???? (@rickypaumpaum) April 15, 2020
Day 39
Day 38
Thirty-eighth day of quarantine.
I feel like I’ve been 38 Sundays in a row.
– Redry – David Galán (@ Redry13) April 19, 2020
Who has reduced infidelity?
– Coronavirus (@ CoronaVid19) April 19, 2020
Day 37
Day 36
Day 36 quarantine, I set up a home gym. I’m not going either
– Andrea Figueredo (@AFigueredoF) April 16, 2020
Day 36 of quarantine
I was filling out a form, and where it said sex. I put “yes please”.
– Capitan Meme (@Capitanmemee) April 19, 2020
Day 33
Day 32
Day 31
Rules for teleworking: Do not wear pajamas, take a shower, get ready, take care of your body posture, establish schedules and routines.
Me on the third day: pic.twitter.com/KsSaqU6ky5
– Miss Puri (@SenoritaPuri) March 13, 2020
Day 30
Day 29
Day 29 of the quarantine journal:
I haven’t been to the gym for 7 months
– Plane (@ planelles02) April 10, 2020
Coronavirus memes
Plus
Day 26
Day 25
Day 24
Day 23
I never had the cell phone gallery as full of memes as in these days of quarantine
– cami (@CamiFrers) April 7, 2020
Quarantine Day 23:
I only start pajama washers.
– Rubentonces (@Rubentonces) April 2, 2020
Quarantine Day 23: People saying on social networks that they have been gaining weight these days but still have their perfect body. pic.twitter.com/hX29aJO5OZ
– Jotaderos (@jotaderos) April 4, 2020
Day 22
day 22d quarantine i think i’m a virgin again
– ???????????????????????? (@abrilpralong) April 2, 2020
Day 19
Day 18
Day 18 of quarantine: for now I do not cut or dye my hair, I am a survivor
– Lucia (@ luligomez_12) April 1, 2020
Day 17
Day 16
Day 15
Day 12
Day 12 of # quarantine: my daughter calls white wine “mama’s water”.
– Stunned ???????? (@Isa_Resandwich) March 22, 2020
Day 11
Day 10
Day 9: the goal, keep sanity
No conflicts … or more or less
The best coronavirus memes (day 47) appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 299 “> The post The best coronavirus memes (day 47) appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.