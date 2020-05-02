COVID-19 it is not to be taken lightly. But good spirits are also a sign of health: José Elías Fernández, a member of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, told the Spanish newspaper ABC that humor is one of the most important recipes against fear, in addition to “giving us possibilities to be creative when it comes to acting”. Without further ado, let’s go with the memes! “Data-reactid =” 12 “> It will never be our intention to offend anyone with these memes; we know that the health emergency caused by COVID-19 is not to be taken lightly. But the Good cheer is also a sign of health: José Elías Fernández, member of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid, told the Spanish newspaper ABC that humor is one of the most important recipes against fear, in addition to “giving us possibilities to be creative when it comes to acting. ”Without further ado, let’s go with the memes!

Day 47

Goodbye April quarantine. Hello May quarantine. – El Guarromántico (@Guarromantico_) May 1, 2020

Goodbye insomnia of April.

Hello insomnia of May. – The Professor (@ ElProfe02) May 1, 2020

The best memes caused by the coronavirus

Plus

The best memes caused by the coronavirus

Plus

-Day 2 of quarantine: does anyone know if the potatoes are cooked for the omelette first?

-Day 47 quarantine: do you spherify the boeuf bougignon flambé or do you serve it directly in the warm pot? – Ro Degaetano (@ rodegaetano3) April 24, 2020

The best memes caused by the coronavirus

Plus

Read more

The best memes caused by the coronavirus

Plus

Day 46

Coronavirus memes

Plus

My family when I share information from reliable sources | My family with a WhatsApp audio from a friend of an uncle who has a cousin who works in the government pic.twitter.com/t3RL0i7jCl – RPDR Memes (@LaGrupaOficial) April 29, 2020

Day 45

Try on your jeans at least every 2 weeks. Pants are a trap. – Luis Gerardo Méndez (@LuisGerardoM) April 29, 2020

My aunts: The pandemic is just to install 5G and keep us under control Also my aunts giving all their information to a page in Russian just to know what type of flower they are: pic.twitter.com/qPDdW6ww1v – RPDR Memes (@LaGrupaOficial) April 29, 2020

Day 45 of quarantine: I am 30% brown 70% blonde – Erika Duran (@ erikaduran87) April 29, 2020

Day 44

Day 43

Coronavirus memes

Plus

Day 40

– But the quarantine is not 40 days, right? They are 14 + Sure fuck, can you imagine 40 days locked up there HAHAHAHAHA Quarantine Day 40: pic.twitter.com/extjjlPP4z – Raúl de las Heras (@heras_raul) April 22, 2020

The first day of quarantine everyone was making 40 video calls with friends a day, now they have the cell phone hidden under the dirty clothes from three weeks ago – RICKY PAUM PAUM ???? (@rickypaumpaum) April 15, 2020

Day 39

Day 38

Thirty-eighth day of quarantine. I feel like I’ve been 38 Sundays in a row. – Redry – David Galán (@ Redry13) April 19, 2020

Who has reduced infidelity? – Coronavirus (@ CoronaVid19) April 19, 2020

Day 37

Day 36

Day 36 quarantine, I set up a home gym. I’m not going either – Andrea Figueredo (@AFigueredoF) April 16, 2020

Day 36 of quarantine

I was filling out a form, and where it said sex. I put “yes please”. – Capitan Meme (@Capitanmemee) April 19, 2020

Day 33

Day 32

Day 31

Rules for teleworking: Do not wear pajamas, take a shower, get ready, take care of your body posture, establish schedules and routines.

Me on the third day: pic.twitter.com/KsSaqU6ky5 – Miss Puri (@SenoritaPuri) March 13, 2020

Day 30

Day 29

Day 29 of the quarantine journal:

I haven’t been to the gym for 7 months – Plane (@ planelles02) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus memes

Plus

Day 26

Day 25

Day 24

Day 23

I never had the cell phone gallery as full of memes as in these days of quarantine – cami (@CamiFrers) April 7, 2020

Quarantine Day 23:

I only start pajama washers. – Rubentonces (@Rubentonces) April 2, 2020

Quarantine Day 23: People saying on social networks that they have been gaining weight these days but still have their perfect body. pic.twitter.com/hX29aJO5OZ – Jotaderos (@jotaderos) April 4, 2020

Day 22

day 22d quarantine i think i’m a virgin again – ???????????????????????? (@abrilpralong) April 2, 2020

Day 19

Day 18

Day 18 of quarantine: for now I do not cut or dye my hair, I am a survivor – Lucia (@ luligomez_12) April 1, 2020

Day 17

Day 16

Day 15

Day 12

Day 12 of # quarantine: my daughter calls white wine “mama’s water”. – Stunned ???????? (@Isa_Resandwich) March 22, 2020

Day 11

Day 10

Day 9: the goal, keep sanity

No conflicts … or more or less

The best coronavirus memes (day 47) appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 299 “> The post The best coronavirus memes (day 47) appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.