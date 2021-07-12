The best contents of the week in MC (CCLXVI)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

10 cooperative and multiplayer games to play together. We can still find numerous installments that emphasize a more relaxed type of experience, with numerous cooperative games with which to strengthen ties with our family and friends.

Amazon Echo Show 5. We analyze the second generation of this smart assistant with Alexa, which in this format looks like an alarm clock with a screen and offers a series of layers of protection to convince users of its degree of privacy.

10 alternatives to Audacity. In case you are not convinced by the privacy changes that its new owner, MUSE Group, had announced for the most popular free audio editor on the market, here are free and commercial alternatives.

Nintendo Switch VS. Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo surprised us with the surprise announcement of the new OLED Switch, a new reversal of its successful portable console, but is it worth the change? We analyze the situation.

News VOD 28/21. Our weekly article reviews the best series and movie premieres on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +, this time highlighting Resident Evil: Infinite darkness that shelters us from the sun in the dark in this heat wave in Spain.

BitTorrent turns 20 sharing content. Created by programmer Bram Cohen, it revolutionized the way of sharing content on the Internet through a new peer-to-peer (P2P.

How to protect your data if your mobile phone is lost or stolen. It is convenient to disconnect as much as possible on vacation, but if it is not possible, you should know that it is convenient to prevent the theft of mobile phones that is the order of the day. We give you some guidelines in case it happens to you.

Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i7-11700K. Comparison of performance of three processors with different architecture and age and that are among the most used to mount PCs. Ryzen 7 2700X is still fighting –

Three myths about graphic memory that you must completely forget. Graphics memory has been, for many years, a fundamental component in the world of the PC, but it has myths that have not yet been overcome

How to install an animated desktop background in Windows 10. Having an animated desktop background in Windows 10 is something that some users find somewhat superficial, while others find it a functionality that the Microsoft operating system should include.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET offers other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the published content that may be of interest to you.