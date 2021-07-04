The best contents of the week in MC (CCLXV)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

July Games. We start the review with the special article that we offer you every month and where we offer you the most relevant game launches for PCs and consoles, ordered chronologically by their release date and availability.

Windows 11 Requirements Analysis. The hardware needs for Microsoft’s next operating system continue to generate controversy, and in this article we try to help you solve your doubts directly, clearly and as easily as possible.

Acer Swift 3 (2021) review: the value of balance. We analyze the latest version of a mid-range laptop that stands out for its thinness and lightness, aluminum and magnesium chassis, updated hardware with Intel Tiger Lake processors and low price.

DOOM Eternal with ray tracing and DLSS 2.0. DOOM Eternal received the long-awaited update that has brought hardware accelerated ray tracing support, and also DLSS 2.0 technology. We take a look at what this update has meant for iD’s magnificent shooter.

Does your PC meet the requirements to run Windows 11?. If you want to get ahead of the launch and want to know if you can run the next Microsoft operating system and upgrade from previous versions, we offer you two free and easy-to-use applications.

News VOD 27/21. A special with which we review every week the premieres of Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + movies and series and in which we highlight Tomorrow’s War that must compete with major releases such as Fast & Furious 9.

How to upgrade a PC to move Windows 11. If you do not meet the requirements to upgrade your computer to Windows 11, some components will need to be renewed. We review them so that you are not forced to buy a new PC to move Windows 11.

Teufel Motiv Go, prestigious portable audio. We analyze this speaker that works through a Bluetooth wireless connection for music playback, a very widespread and popular type of device for its ability to play music anywhere from smartphones.

Five problems game developers have gotten us used to. The progress that has been made in this sector has been enormous, but unfortunately it has been accompanied by a certain level of stagnation on different fronts. We review them.

Five myths when building a PC. If you want to save money on the assembly of a PC, do not miss the review of some false questions that have become a myth and that in the end you can get a good sum of money.

Lenovo focuses MWC 2021 on smart home. Lenovo has focused its commitment to this Mobile World Congress 2021 on rediscovering the experiences that devices such as tablets offer us within the current hybrid lifestyle and connected smart homes.

