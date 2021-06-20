The best contents of the week in MC (CCLXIII)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

E3 2021. Once the great world entertainment and video game fair has been held, we leave you links to the main conferences published, Ubisoft’s, Square Enix’s, Nintendo’s, the PC Gaming Show and the best of the whole fair: the presentation of Xbox and Bethesda.

How to keep the temperature of a PC or laptop at bay. The rise in temperature above reasonable limits causes malfunctions, data loss, crashes, reboots, involuntary shutdowns and in extreme cases complete failure of some components.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G. We analyze the new addition to the mobile range of the Chinese manufacturer that was born with the aim of offering premium functions at the most accessible price possible. A mid-range with high claims.

Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2o21 with these 10 tips. Everything is ready for a new edition of the days of offers that Amazon offers once a year exclusively for its premium customers. And they will coincide with the PcComponentes PcDays. Do not miss them

How to install Windows 11 backgrounds. Microsoft’s next operating system has been the big name in software of the week and that has not yet been presented. But there have been ‘winks’ from Microsoft and the leak of a preview version. What do you expect from the new Windows?

News VOD 25/21. Our weekly special dedicated to series and movies from the streaming platforms of Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video, puts Luca from Pixar from Disney + on the cover, the summer vacation that any child would dream of, an ode to friendship in full Italian coast.

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air. Another analysis of the week has come for this mouse, a sample of an ultralight and high precision device, with which we can spend hours enjoying our hobby and earn that bonus that can make a difference in competitive games.

How to make Windows 10 run faster. In this guide, we propose a series of tips that will help you improve the performance of the leading computer desktop operating system without having to invest a single penny.

AMD Hybrid CPU. A patent application puts us on the trail of a new hybrid CPU that the chipmaker would be working on to achieve a heterogeneous processor, laying the foundations for a big.LITTLE microarchitecture from ARM or developments from Intel.

