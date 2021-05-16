The best contents of the week in MC (CCLVIII)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H. New generation of high-performance notebook processors, whose presentation has been replicated by multiple manufacturers that will use them, such as ASUS; Lenovo; Dell and Alienware; Razer or Acer.

How to choose the ideal NAS for homes or small businesses. This type of device adds storage and connectivity technologies to offer the advantages of both worlds, allowing total access to data from home or from anywhere in the world via the Internet.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503. A very complete analysis of a gaming laptop that bets on a marked premium approach, something that is noticeable not only in its specifications, but also in its design and build quality.

This is how Windows 10 made my SSDs disappear. Personal story of a hair-raising fiasco and is a good example of the erratic Windows updates that cause as many problems as they fix.

How to pause Windows 10 updates. Connected to the previous article, we offer you all the ways to delay these updates, a mandatory technique for any user fed up with supporting errors with this operating system.

News VOD 20/21. Our weekly series and movies special brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and the rest of the services. Today we are guided by criticism to highlight that The Underground Railroad is a marvel.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050. Another of the week’s big component announcements has come from NVIDIA’s new mid-range notebook cards, designed to offer good gaming performance working with 1080p resolution.

Trust GXT Esca. We review this gaming keyboard for all audiences, designed to offer a full color experience, with a unique and innovative design and an entry-level price suitable for any pocket.

How to download music from YouTube? Listening to off-line music extracted from the Google video portal is possible with these free applications that we propose, very easy to use at the click of a button and without the need to download any application to your PC.

Five keys to give a second life to your PC. Giving your PC a second life without spending a lot of money may seem complicated, especially if you want to use it mainly for gaming, but it is possible as you will see in this guide.

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat. Sharing photos and videos is one of the basic activities of every messaging user and we will dedicate ourselves to that in this practical article to help you because content accumulates.

