The best contents of the week in MC (CCLV)

Apple Spring Reloaded. We covered in depth and live the great event held by Apple to present the new Cupertino hardware. The first iMac AIOs with M1, iPad Pro 2021 tablets, AirTags or the new Apple TV 4K television.

30 PC games with few requirements. A complete and careful guide for those looking for PC games with low requirements and good graphics to have a fun time and enjoy your old equipment without having to update components.

Xbox Wireless Headset, analysis: beyond consoles. Presented months ago, but officially launched just a few weeks ago, we have had the opportunity to thoroughly analyze the latest wireless gaming headphones from Microsoft with which they want to conquer the ecosystem.

Looking for alternative operating systems? They are little known to the general public and cannot really compete with them on a commercial level and they are not even a complete replacement to the use of the big three, but here you have a dozen of them because there is life beyond Windows, Linux and Mac.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT. We analyze one of the new Corsair keyboards with which the American company expanded its catalog of peripherals, focusing on those users who have a tight budget, but who do not want to have to give up anything.

Climate change is advancing and the world is “on the edge of the abyss”. This was stated by the UN Secretary General before the publication of the annual report “The state of the world climate 2020” of the World Meteorological Organization, which is not exactly optimistic.

News VOD 17/21. New weekly special with the best series of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others. This week we highlight the youth fantasy series ‘Shadow and bone’, Netflix’s new attempt on this theme.

Netatmo Smart Valves. We analyze this intelligent valve system with which we will have an intelligent heating that we can control from the mobile to improve the air conditioning of our home, saving money and energy.

Global downfall of the INE due to a possible cyberattack. The cybersecurity incident of the week has been the fall of the website of the INE (National Institute of Statistics) and other administrations of the SARA network. Bad business after what happened at the SEPE.

