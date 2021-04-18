The best contents of the week in MC (CCLIV)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Intel Core i5 11600K. We thoroughly analyzed this Intel desktop processor, with Cypress Cove architecture in process of 14 nm +++, six cores and twelve threads and Xe Gen12 graphics. It competes directly with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X and sells below the 300 euro barrier.

Five free apps to clean the Windows 10 registry. The Windows 10 registry is a database where the operating system stores the information necessary for managing installed applications, hardware devices, and user settings.

OnePlus 9 Pro. We analyze “the prince of smartphones”, the top of the range of PnePlus that includes last generation hardware with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a good set of cameras, the latest connectivity, careful design and Android 11 OxygenOS 11.

How to know if you are being ‘flocked’ by Google (and how to avoid it). The new tracking mechanism with which the Internet giant wants to turn the page of third-party cookies and open a new path to advertising on the Internet, is already underway and with the expected controversy.

News VOD 16/21. Our weekly special dedicated to series offers you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others. There are interesting releases in all, although if you want fun without complications, our recommendation is Of love and monsters.

GeForce RTX 30 Mobile, tested. We thoroughly review what the new dedicated graphics cards for NVIDIA laptops offer and the differences compared to the previous generation, which beyond the advances in performance, are novel due to the new technologies that it integrates and its specialization.

Taurus Homeland Laser: elegance, intelligence, quality and price. The Spanish brand Taurus has updated its robot vacuum cleaner with a proposal that seeks to face the most complete models of Conga or Roborock and this is a model that stands out for its elegant design and handling options.

How to export and delete saved passwords in Chrome. Google’s password manager is a good starting point if you use Google’s web browser. But what if you want to use other browsers? Or a specialized password manager?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. After several weeks of rumors and leaks we have finally been able to know, officially, the new Surface Laptop 4, a premium laptop that maintains the classic formulation of the previous model, and that is committed to following a very clear approach: “if something works, it doesn’t change it ».

NVIDIA GTC 21. The most important conference held by the green giant throughout the year has left us important announcements, the arrival of the RTX 30 to the ARM architecture; Grace CPU for data centers and new Ampere dedicated graphics for workstations.

