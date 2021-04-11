The best contents of the week in MC (CCLIII)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Intel and AMD processors. Our great guide dedicated to processors where we review the equivalences between Intel and AMD models, their architectures, series and ranges updated to the latest to catch up on everything there is to know about CPUs.

The best wireless routers for a home network. A wireless router is the most important component of the infrastructure of a local network and it is highly recommended to make an additional investment to expand the possibilities of our network. We review all the keys to take into account for your choice and a selection with the best available offer.

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback, hands on the wheel. In the market for steering wheels for driving simulation we can find a whole range of peripherals with different features and prices. The tricky thing is finding all the essential elements that a flyer should have without causing the budget to skyrocket. It is what we have found in the analysis of this Thrustmaster

15 best free games for Nintendo Switch. Beyond the numerous playable demos available on the Nintendo eShop, we can find a wide catalog of free games for Nintendo Switch that we can play without limitation and at no cost, being able to even enjoy its online modes with other players without the need to be subscribed to the Switch Online service.

How to create a USB recovery drive for Windows 10. The USB recovery drive for Windows 10 that Microsoft includes as an internal maintenance tool is an ideal way to restore computers from any system failure. We review its creation and main uses of this type of units that are really very useful for those cases.

10 tricks to get the most out of Microsoft Edge Chromium. The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is the best web browser in the software giant’s history. In addition to turning the Internet Explorer page, Microsoft has improved the original Edge that debuted with Windows 10 in all areas. We tell you some tricks to make the most of it.

Go 5G without spending more. 5G networks are here. Seeking to secure its position in the most imminent future, today we can find numerous models already adapted to this generation of networks at increasingly interesting prices that, as in this selection of mid-range smartphones that we present to you, will barely reach the 300 euros.

Corsair Saber RGB PRO, review: play like a pro. A professional gaming mouse that falls within the “Champion Series FPS / MOBA”, which means that it is aimed mainly at demanding gamers who want to compete at the highest level, and have everything they need to give their best in every confrontation.

