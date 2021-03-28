The best contents of the week in MC (CCLI)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

All new games for release in April 2021. The special of games that we publish monthly is loaded in this edition in games for PC and consoles, and marked by the ports, adaptations and remasters that recover the great classics to touch the nostalgic fiber of more than one.

Mac OS X turns 20: we review its history. Twenty years ago the first version of Mac OS X finally hit stores, completely revolutionizing the experience of working with Apple computers. Those were times of illusion and great expectations at Apple, once Steve Jobs had regained control of the company after being expelled from it.

Genesis Nitro 890. We analyze the latest gaming chair launched in the Spanish market by the Polish company Genesis, a company that has been working hard since 2011 to offer quality peripherals and accessories while maintaining a good price-performance value, such as this chair with a classic tint that combines a steel chassis with fabric, synthetic leather and velvet in a quality ergonomic chair.

News VOD 13/21. Our weekly series offers the best premieres of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And this is MC, we are very geeks of ours and losing the opportunity to highlight something like Dota: Dragon Blood was hard to resist, like this that Netflix’s new anime series based on the popular Valve game is the standout.

Is your PC ready for the new generation of video games? With the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X it became clear that the new generation of games was not going to be as impressive as they were painted at the time and it is proven that using the PC to play is a guarantee for the latest games. Is your PC ready? Here are five keys to discovering it.

How to improve control of your PC with Windows Group Policies. The Windows Group Policy editor is an internal tool of Microsoft operating systems that allows greater control of the PC’s operation or the ability to make some adjustments that are not available using other less advanced managers such as the Control Panel or General System Settings.

Razer BlackWidow V3. We analyze a pioneer in keyboards. The third generation of the series of mechanical gaming keyboards that truly placed the American firm a decade ago in a privileged place among manufacturers of high-performance peripherals. We have had the opportunity to analyze it in depth and it is still as interesting as the original model.

Amazon’s spring sales start. As every year, the beginning of spring is accompanied by a new assortment of sales and offers in all types of establishments, although this year more important than ever, Amazon’s spring offers in technology can be a great help to finish digitizing our homes, work environments, or renew our gaming peripherals.

Roborock S7. We analyze the new model of this cleaning robot with improvements to the scrubbing system with a mobile mop and new sensors capable of detecting whether it is cleaning on a carpet or a carpet using an ultrasonic sensor. The dirt drag brush has also been redesigned, replacing the fiber brush with a plastic one.

Windows Terminal will be included in Windows 10 Microsoft has classified Windows Terminal as one of the “inbox” applications for the next versions of Windows 10. This means that the company considers this new development “essential software” that aims to become the definitive command line tool, of free and open source.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET publishes other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the best content published and that are closest to what may also be of interest to a consumer: