We close Sunday with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with the most relevant:

WWDC 2020. The keynote of the Conference for Apple Developers left us a good collection of software and a bombshell: Apple silicone. To highlight the announcements of new versions of the operating systems that govern the entire Apple ecosystem: iOS 14, macOS Big Sur; iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7. And analysis of the “bombshell”, a program to replace Intel processors with their own versions with ARM architecture and that will have great repercussions in the industry. Do not miss our Processors guide for less than 200 euros: which models are worth buying and which ones we should avoid. Everything you need to know to keep your PC’s temperature under control. We analyze the HyperX Alloy Core RGB keyboard: the membrane of reality. Steam summer sales are here: thousands of games and offers of up to 90%. Three limitations that PS4 and Xbox One imposed and that will finally be overcome with PS5 and Xbox Series X. ASUS Zephyrus Duo 15: value beyond gross power. Microsoft introduces the new Windows 10 start menu inspired by Windows 10X. Acer expands its Predator series gaming product catalog, renews its Chromebooks and introduces other products such as tablets. Cyberpunk 2077 will take ray tracing to another level. And another focus of the bombshell of the week: Apple has abandoned Intel because of the problems Skylake has given, according to a former Intel engineer. Dell G7 15, the highlight of the new G Series from the American manufacturer. NVIDIA fully supports DirectX 12 Ultimate with its latest drivers. Firefox users accuse Edge Chromium of stealthily importing data. Honor 9A: specifications and price of a cheap but balanced terminal. If your Samsung Blu-ray has gone crazy, take it easy, you’re not the only one. Motorola Edge Lite, a competent and attractive mid-range. You have to participate in “Our readers speak”: what was your first smartphone? What PC do you need to play Cyberpunk 2077? We finish with discounts: The best offers of the week in a new Red Friday.

