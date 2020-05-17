We close Sunday with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with the most relevant:

Why Chromebooks are a very real alternative to Windows and Mac today. We’ve updated the guide to laptops with Chrome OS.

Is it possible to mount a PC to play in 1440p for less than 600 euros?

We analyzed the Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone, a luxury inside and outside.

Which graphics card should I choose to play in 4K: minimum level, recommended and optimal.

We also reviewed the Gears Tactics video game, a twist on the XCOM-style franchise.

Apple, Macbooks, and ARM Processors: Who Would Win?

You’ve assembled a PC, now what? Five things you must do.

Weekly series with News VOD 20/20: Apple TV + resurrects ‘Los Fraguel At the rhythm of Rock!’

Microsoft Surface Duo Specifications: Android flavored with Windows.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo works on 1440p, an RTX 2070 Super could move it without problem.

And in line with this: Three «secrets» about PS5 and Xbox Series X that Unreal Engine 5 confirmed

How to create desktop web applications with Firefox.

Seven things that can make our Internet connection worse and eight things that can improve it.

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update RTM is now available on MSDN.

LG announces the arrival in Spain of its new OLED televisions.

Amazon updates its Fire HD 8 tablet with greater performance and autonomy

Nuki Smart Lock, analysis: opening us to the smart home.

Confirmed: Get Grand Theft Auto V for free at the Epic Games Store.

Microsoft begins goodbye to 32-bit operating systems.

Facebook launches Messenger Rooms, video conferencing for up to 50 users.

A security breach in Thunderbolt compromises millions of machines. Check if it affects you!

The Galaxy Note 20 will have the same RAM as a high-end laptop, 16GB.

Intel and Tile Announce Partnership to Improve Tracking of Lost Laptops Can it be prevented?

WhatsApp will allow video calls of up to 50 people.

Alienware renews its laptops to the latest generation.

And also the new Dell XPS 17 and XPS 15 (2020), specifications and prices.

POCO F2 PRO, another smartphone of enormous level and moderate price of the Xiaomi brand.

Another mobile: Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, now cheaper and with Google applications.

HP markets its new “all in one”, Pavilion AIO.

Pineloader is a bootloader that opens the door to those mobile Linux (so necessary).

New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

Our readers say: what do you think about the remakes of classic games?

