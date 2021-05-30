The best content of the week in MC (CCLX)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021. We analyze the latest Amazon tablet, based on a 10-inch multi-touch IPS screen, 12 hours of autonomy and a price that continues to place it among the best on the market according to characteristics / cost.

HP updates its line of gaming equipment. Victus by HP 16 is the most interesting equipment for novelty of the new equipment that HP has presented for the PC gaming segment, also including the update of the OMEN laptops, a new monitor and the OMEN Gaming Hub.

Eero 6 from Amazon. We analyze a device capable of creating a mesh network to rule them all since the performance of wireless networks has improved considerably over time and each standard represents a step towards a connected home, but without cables.

Nintendo Switch Pro. We have been talking about it for a long time and this week it has returned to the forefront of today with a few other rumors, based on information from Bloomberg that is betting on a launch in September 2022.

Kobo Elipsa. We analyze an eReader that is designed for those people for whom the traditional format of reading electronic books fell short, since until now the annotations that were allowed to do only contemplated underlining concepts and adding notes with a touch keyboard.

News VOD 22/21. Weekly series and movies with the best premieres of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others, with highlighted today for Netflix’s Eden in another week quite poor in news.

Acer updates its Predator and Nitro lines. Acer celebrated Next at Acer 2021 this week, in which the company presented a major update to computers and monitors from the Predator and Nitro series.

Razer BlackWidow v3 Mini Hyperspeed. Another analysis of the week corresponded to a new peripheral of the Californian firm. which, as its name indicates, will feature a new reduced size format, as well as the support of patented high-response wireless technologies, and of course, the brand’s mechanical switches.

Can a cheap graphics card meet your needs? With the current landscape buying a cheap or reasonably priced graphics card is almost impossible, so much so that, in fact, it is not a good idea to change this component right now. Where is the limit of the ‘economic’?

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET offers other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the published content that may be of interest to you.