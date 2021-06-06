The best content of the week in MC (CCLX)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Computex 2021. This week the largest technology and electronics fair in Asia was launched in Taiwan, which year after year stands out for its product presentation. And we’ve had a lot from all the manufacturers, as well as conferences from Intel; from AMD; from NVIDIA and major PC manufacturers.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. We thoroughly analyze one of the great presentations of the week. NVIDIA’s new high-end dedicated graphics card “Ti” offers performance very similar, or even almost identical in many scenarios to a higher model, but at a much more affordable price.

June 2021 Games. A special that we publish monthly and where we highlight a wide selection of video games that will be launched in the current month, both for consoles and personal computers.

Windows 11. Several sources are betting on a name change to highlight the news of the next Windows 10 update or to start a new stage with a completely new system. We will find out on June 24 at the event: “the future of Windows.”

News VOD 23/21. Our weekly series article where we leave you the premieres in series and movies from Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and the rest of platforms, where we highlight Sweet Tooth: The deer boy, the best of the year in the fantasy genre.

Huawei presents news. In addition to the great official presentation of its new HarmonyOs operating system saying goodbye to Android, Huawei has announced the update and new additions for its main hardware families.

Nintendo Switch Pro. Everything we know about the next Nintendo console, for which an avalanche of information has arrived in recent days, including Bloomberg and Amazon Mexico. According to some retailers it will cost $ 399.

Windows 10 Safe Mode. How to access and use this internal operating system tool, which is very useful when some type of hardware or software problem prevents a standard boot from being carried out.

M: YES. Among the Computex 2021 presentations, the on-line event has stood out this company that under the slogan “Technology meets design” has presented a good number of novelties.

