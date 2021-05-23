The best content of the week in MC (CCLIX)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days. fff

Google I / O 2021. Google’s annual meeting with developers has left us with important announcements for consumers starring Android 12, the push for Wear for wearables, Google Maps, AI, quantum computing and more.

Microsoft publishes Windows 10 21H1. The Windows 10 May 2021 Update is already underway and in this guide we offer you everything you need to know about it, the news it brings and all the ways to install and update equipment.

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B. We analyze this most complete gaming monitor, with outstanding quality and performance from its impressive 4K IPS panel with 144 Hz, wide range of color, contrast and brightness and its RGB lighting.

Six hacking apps to test your local network. More advanced users and system administrators can choose to stay ahead of the game, testing network security just as an attacker would do to prevent attacks.

News VOD 21/21. Our weekly series and movies brings us the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others, with little to highlight except for the exception of Army of the Dead on Netflix and a lot of direct-to-catalog movies.

Is your PC slow?. Here we propose five simple tips that, applied proactively and constantly, will help you prevent your team from starting to have performance problems. Always within what fits and according to the level of hardware.

Returnal. Another analysis of the week is dedicated to this exclusive title for Playstation 5, an action game focused on combat that arrives full of surprises and where each scenario is generated programmatically making each “iteration” different from the previous one.

Elon Musk has shown that he can manipulate Bitcoin. Elon Musk said that Tesla was going to stop accepting the Bitcoin payment for “environmental impact” after supporting the cryptocurrency, which many consider a manipulation that could sink it.

Microsoft announces withdrawal of Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s web browser, will be retired in 2022 according to the roadmap announced by Microsoft, ending a golden era that has lasted more than 25 years.

Apple and Epic Games: the combat is almost seen for sentence. The judicial battle of Apple and Epic Games reaches its climax. Today, Friday, boss Tim Cook will testify and both parties will present their final conclusions on Monday.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET offers other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the published content that may be of interest to you.