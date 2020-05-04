We close Sunday with the compilation of best content that we have published in MC throughout the week and that you can review at a glance in this selection with the most relevant:

Games launch guide for May 2020.

Corsair iCUE QL 120 mm, review: a stylish color suit for your PC.

30 years of Hubble, a marvel that continues to revolutionize the history of astronomy.

Definitive specifications and prices of Intel Comet Lake-S processors.

Gaming peripherals are not only good for gaming, they also offer great value for working, studying and socializing.

Sound Blaster G3, review: 5.1 quality sound on any device.

How to monitor the use of the Internet and your children’s mobile phones.

Five new inexpensive products with which Apple can “crush” the competition.

Weekly series with Novelties VOD 18/20: ‘Upload’, life after death is digital, on Amazon Prime Video.

How to create desktop web applications with Vivaldi.

Linux doubles its market share in desktop operating systems.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite: specifications and prices.

What is HP Instant Ink? Find out in this free eBook.

Stadia Connect: a review of the most important news.

An Italian retailer puts a price on PS5 and leaves us with a release date.

Why the world looks to India for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Intel removes OEM restrictions from its graphics drivers.

WhatsApp already supports up to 8 participants in their video calls. And it reduces forwarded messages by 70%, which is good news against hoaxes, disinformation and malware.

PS5 uses a more advanced GPU that includes exclusive RDNA 3 features.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G: economic, powerful and very interesting.

DJI Mavic Air 2 will allow us to capture from the sky at 4K.

Amazon Prime Video expands its offer with rental and purchase of movies

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Specifications: A stock clearance for the RTX 20 is coming.

Google announces the launch of its Pixel Buds 2 headphones.

The best antivirus for Android Do you need it on your smartphone?

Firefox Private Relay, the new Mozilla service to protect email.

Kingston SSD KC2500, maximum performance for mass storage.

Exploded view of the iPhone SE 2020: it is a carbon copy of the iPhone 8.

New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

The entry The best content of the week in MC (CCIV) is an original by MuyComputer