Today we come to show you the best compact mobile that you can buy right now for less than 200 euros on Amazon, which is also on sale. It is curious that the concept of “compact” has changed so much in recent years, But, in a world where 6.7 inches are dominating the smartphone market, a 6.3 inch handset is considered perfectly compact.

And we are going to talk about the Realme 5 Pro, a terminal that, personally, I had the opportunity to test a few months ago, and that left me with very good sensations in every way, And now, it has become the best option if you want a terminal not too big for less than 200 euros on Amazon, and that has the best possible software.

Realme 5 Pro: compact and powerful for less than 200 euros, and now, reduced

The Realme 5 Pro is, right now, the best compact mobile under 200 euros that is on Amazon. And it is that, despite the fact that the Redmi Note 9S is better by software, its 6.7 inches remove the label of compact, and the Redmi Note 8 has worse hardware than this Realme terminal.

Realme 5 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions157 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm

Weight184 grams

6.3-inch IPS LCD screen at Full HD + resolution (2340 × 1080)



Pixel Density 409 pixels per inch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor

RAM4 GB or 8 GB depending on the model

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie under Color OS 6.0

Storage 128 GB with microSD support up to 256 GB

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 main sensor, 8 MP f / 2.25 wide-angle sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, 2 MP macro sensorFrontal: 16 MP f / 2.0 sensor

Battery 4.035 mAh with 5V VOOC fast charge

Others Bluetooth 5.0, facial recognition, USB Type C, 3.5mm Jack, VOOC charger included

As you can see, this device has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 with 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory with which you will be able to store all your files perfectly, and as for power, it can run games and applications without messing around, although, obviously, it does not have the performance of a thousand-euro mobile. However, it will be sufficient for most users.

Its autonomy was one of the aspects that I liked the most, as well as the design of the device, which feels quite good at hand, and which thanks to that glass-like finish, it makes the terminal not slip out of your hands, something that we greatly appreciate when we use it without a case. Also, the aesthetics of the rear is quite different from what we are used to seeing.

Right now, you can find this device on Amazon reduced to 185 euros, a price that leaves it in a good place and what it does It is highly recommended if you are looking for a mid-range terminal, not too large and with good benefits for less than 200 euros.

Two similar alternatives, but that do not fit with these labels are those already mentioned Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9S, two very good Xiaomi devices, with a great value for money and that also have good software.

