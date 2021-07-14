The best Coca-Cola of all time, the company announces new updated recipe



The new recipe and packaging for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be available throughout the United States beginning in August.

Photo: Leodgario Pescador on Unsplash / Unsplash

Let’s be honest, occasionally enjoying the unmatched sensation of drinking a Coke is a priceless moment. The truth is that Coca-Cola is one of the most emblematic and traditional soft drinks, it is undeniable that he has one of the most iconic tastes in the world. It is associated with all kinds of events, meetings, pairings and even has a strong presence at Christmas. While it’s true that in its more than 100-year history, the company has released a ton of different versions of the soda, they recently called their updated new recipe “The best Coca-Cola of all time.” In addition, this novelty focuses on one of its most consumed and famous products, which is Coca-Cola without sugar.

Without a doubt that statement seems like a great shoe to fill, however The Coca-Cola Company is confident that the recently updated soda meets any expectations. And in reality there are many reasons to trust his word, finally Coca-Cola has accompanied us for years, it is a classic of classics that has survived all times and not only that, it continues to be the most purchased soft drink brand worldwide.

It was initially conceived as a proprietary medicinal drink invented by pharmacist John Pemberton. Later it was acquired by businessman Asa Griggs Candler, who made the drink one of the most consumed of the 20th century, and of the 21st century. Over time there have been all kinds of details that have positioned the Coca-Cola as the soda titan, in principle of course, for its incomparable flavor. Also, it is fascinating to know a little about the creation of their logo, the emblematic glass bottle, their successful advertising campaigns and how they have adapted to the constantly changing society.

As a background to this change, we can say that in 2005 Coca-Cola launched its Zero Sugar soft drink with the aim of recreating the iconic taste of unsweetened Coca-Cola, but keeping all the other ingredients that make it different from Diet Coke. This recipe was adjusted in 2017, it is precisely the version that is being updated again and it is in a way it is quite expected because It contains no sugar and promises the same traditional flavor. The product will be available in all grocery stores starting in July and features a new recipe and packaging, but the ingredients and nutritional information remain the same.

According to information released by the Coca-Cola Company about these novelties, the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is already receiving positive reviews, it also indicates that the diet products category always needs updatingbecause what consumers want and like is always changing. Complementary to this, according to the statements of Rafael Prandini, leader of the North American operating unit: “Recognizing that tastes and preferences are always evolving, we are focused on continuous improvement to provide fans with the best-tasting Coca-Cola they want, sugar-free and calorie-free, offered in the most iconic packaging and powered by some of our most creative products, with a consumer-centric marketing strategy. ”

Not many other details are given, according to the company it will provide the most iconic best Typical Coca-Cola flavor and no sugar. Fans of this iconic soft drink will be able to try it in grocery stores across the country in August, with full distribution complete in September.

An interesting novelty for Coca-Cola lovers, who want to indulge themselves from time to time and who watch their sugar consumption. Although it is perfectly healthy to indulge yourself occasionally with a soft drink, remember that its excessive consumption deteriorates health significantly and is one of the main causes of chronic conditions: obesity, diabetes, hypertension, depression, cognitive impairment, and cardiovascular disease. Moderation and caution are key to avoiding excesses that put quality of life and well-being at risk.

