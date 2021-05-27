The best coach in history ?; The incredible numbers of Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane says goodbye for the second time to the bench Real Madrid, from which he is leaving, still with one year on his contract, with a record of 11 titles in 263 games at the helm; which means an average of one trophy every almost 24 games (23.9).

Of the 263, they won 172, drew 55 and lost 36 with 605 goals for and 267 against; legendary numbers as a coach that have made him garner a great record of which stands out, above all, the three Champions Achieved consecutively, breaking the spell by which, until his arrival, no champion had managed to repeat.

In addition to the three ‘Champions’, Zidane won 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 2 Leagues and 2 Spanish Super Cups under the command of Real Madrid.

The end of an era! All Madridistas should be grateful to Zidane, the man who brought happiness back to the fans … ✅ 2 Stages

2 LaLiga

2 Spanish Super Cup

3 Champions League

2 European Super Cup

2 Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/eoqUtlKjSQ – Half Time (@mediotiempo) May 27, 2021

Eleven titles that place him as the second most successful coach in the club’s history, three behind Miguel Muñoz. Of course, the Spanish coach achieved 14 in 605 games added in 14 seasons.

Some successes that came, especially, during his first stage in charge of Real Madrid. He took over the controls on January 4, 2016, mid-season, and it took just over five months to lift the Champions League. He directed 149 games with 105 wins, 28 draws and 16 defeats, winning three ‘Champions’, one League, two European Super Cups, one Spanish Super Cup and two Club World Cups.

GOODBYE, ZIZOU⚪ @ realmadrid announced the departure of Zinedine Zidane from the merengue team. The Frenchman finished his second stint with the team, having returned in 2019. In his second stage in command, Zidano won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup for the 19-20 season. pic.twitter.com/cmOFMKmTnk – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) May 27, 2021

At the end of the 2017/2018 campaign, after the final in Kiev, he decided to leave, claiming that the team needed a change of course and a boost without him in command. His decision was surprised, such as that of returning on March 11, 2019, with ten games to go to the end of a season in which there were no longer any options to raise a title in the footsteps of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

In this second stage, which ended this Thursday, the balance was worse -114 games with 69 wins, 25 draws and 20 losses- in which they won a League and a Spanish Super Cup last season.

This is how he closed his record as a coach, waiting to see if he continues on to another team or national team, in which only the Copa del Rey has resisted him. Eliminated three times in the quarterfinals and this season at the first exchange against Alcoyano, Second Division B. The ‘buts’ in an enviable curriculum.

