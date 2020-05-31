Confirmed the resumption of the best leagues in Europe, such as England, Italy and Spain; The month of June that is about to start will mark the detonation of quality soccer worldwide.

The one that was ahead of the current pandemic was the Bundesliga, which still largely dominates Bayern Munich, who yesterday in a duel on the 29th massacred Dusseldorf with a 5-0 slate to reach 67 points, and has practically already in his hands the crown.

It is worth mentioning that due to the complicated health situation in the countries of England, Italy and Spain, it was predicted that it was very difficult for them to reactivate their respective professional leagues. Even others of lesser rank such as France and the Netherlands decided to end their tournaments much earlier.

But apparently they were encouraged to see the way in which Germany, thanks to a strict protocol of sanitary measures, decided to restart its actions, in addition to the fact that a large number of economic interests are involved and it was urgent to give life to the soccer industry .

Without a doubt, for the millions of fans of this sport, the return of these three circuits will take it as something excellent, since they will thus have the option of selecting and enjoying the best matches.

NOT CLEAR. At this time, nothing more is said about the move of the Morelia first team to the brand-new stadium in the port of Mazatlán, without taking into account that Monarcas has a very solid basic force structure and all the young people from Sinaloa who aspired to reach the First Division. Division are very confused, since to date the board has not informed them anything official on the subject.

Among that list of Sinaloa chamacos who have already been working on their training process for a long time, we can mention Alejandro Martínez, who is the son of Dr. Juan Lauro Martínez Barreda, a prominent professional in sports medicine.

Doc Martínez himself told us that his offspring, who is a great prospect of the Sub 15 category, continues to work at home with the program that they sent him from Morelia, but his son has not been notified anything official about the change of campus.

Martínez Barreda, who travels very often to the Morelia city to support Alejandro, revealed that in all categories, from Sub 12 to 20, there are about 10 players from our state who do not know for sure about their future in the institution. .

But what amazes Martinez the most is the spectacular sports complex that Morelia has for its minor teams.

An area that has 10 best quality plastered fields and its facilities are first world. The truth, it would be a shame if all this fell apart if the departure of Monarcas Morelia to Mazatlán is made official.

REFLECTION: May your decisions reflect your hopes, not your fears.