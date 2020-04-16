Maybe Gameloft I just saved you next weekend: The famous video game developer company has just released a mobile app in which he gathers some of his 30 best classic games of the last 20 years, so you can play them completely free of charge on any smartphone or tablet.

The app in question is “Gameloft Classics: 20 years”, and can be downloaded through Google Play on Android devices of all kinds. In addition, since we are talking about classic games that, for the most part, do not require great technical capacity, it will be possible to enjoy them on any terminal regardless of their range. In most cases, it is also the first time that these games have a smartphone version.

Enjoy some of the best Gameloft games totally free

Gameloft’s strategy reminds us in some way of that of SEGA with its SEGA Forever collection that offers some of the best classic titles from the Japanese developer totally free and adapted to mobiles. With Gameloft ClassicsThe company wanted to celebrate its 20th anniversary by giving away some of the brand’s most iconic classics.

All games are available in the application completely free of charge, and both their retro graphics like your controls They have been adapted to work perfectly on modern devices with high resolution and touch screens. The games available in the app are organized according to their genre, and include titles as popular as Ganstar 2, Modern Combat, N.O.V.A or Texas Hold’em Poker, among others.

PUZZLES

Bubble Bash 2

Mental Challenge 3: Think again

Diamond Rush

Detective Ridley and the mysterious puzzle

Abracadaball

RUN AND SHOOT

Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.

Zombie invasion

Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus

NOT GOING. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Wild West Guns

Zombiewood

Alien Quarantine

LIFE AND LOVE

My life in New York

Vampires at the Insti

Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!

Fashion Icon

Appointment or Seedling 2

Mess on the insti

ARCADE ACTION

Soul of Darkness

Hero of sparta

Cannon Rats

Block Breaker Deluxe 2

Block Breaker 3 Unlimited

SPORTS AND LETTERS

Motocross: Trial Extreme

Platinum Solitaire 3

Texas Hold’em Poker

Midnight Bowling 3

Midnight Billiards

Avalanche Snowboarding

KO Fighters

One of the peculiarities of this application is the inclusion of virtual controls directly on screen, which allow you to play any game in the simplest way possible on any type of device.

Having said all of the above, although the app can be downloaded totally free, includes some ads and there are in-app purchases that, in certain games, will help us advance faster or to unlock added items. However, it is not necessary to pay absolutely nothing to be able to enjoy hours of entertainment with this great collection of classic games that Gameloft offers us today.

