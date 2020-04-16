Maybe Gameloft I just saved you next weekend: The famous video game developer company has just released a mobile app in which he gathers some of his 30 best classic games of the last 20 years, so you can play them completely free of charge on any smartphone or tablet.
The app in question is “Gameloft Classics: 20 years”, and can be downloaded through Google Play on Android devices of all kinds. In addition, since we are talking about classic games that, for the most part, do not require great technical capacity, it will be possible to enjoy them on any terminal regardless of their range. In most cases, it is also the first time that these games have a smartphone version.
Enjoy some of the best Gameloft games totally free
Gameloft’s strategy reminds us in some way of that of SEGA with its SEGA Forever collection that offers some of the best classic titles from the Japanese developer totally free and adapted to mobiles. With Gameloft ClassicsThe company wanted to celebrate its 20th anniversary by giving away some of the brand’s most iconic classics.
All games are available in the application completely free of charge, and both their retro graphics like your controls They have been adapted to work perfectly on modern devices with high resolution and touch screens. The games available in the app are organized according to their genre, and include titles as popular as Ganstar 2, Modern Combat, N.O.V.A or Texas Hold’em Poker, among others.
PUZZLES
Bubble Bash 2
Mental Challenge 3: Think again
Diamond Rush
Detective Ridley and the mysterious puzzle
Abracadaball
RUN AND SHOOT
Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.
Zombie invasion
Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus
NOT GOING. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
Wild West Guns
Zombiewood
Alien Quarantine
LIFE AND LOVE
My life in New York
Vampires at the Insti
Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!
Fashion Icon
Appointment or Seedling 2
Mess on the insti
ARCADE ACTION
Soul of Darkness
Hero of sparta
Cannon Rats
Block Breaker Deluxe 2
Block Breaker 3 Unlimited
SPORTS AND LETTERS
Motocross: Trial Extreme
Platinum Solitaire 3
Texas Hold’em Poker
Midnight Bowling 3
Midnight Billiards
Avalanche Snowboarding
KO Fighters
One of the peculiarities of this application is the inclusion of virtual controls directly on screen, which allow you to play any game in the simplest way possible on any type of device.
Having said all of the above, although the app can be downloaded totally free, includes some ads and there are in-app purchases that, in certain games, will help us advance faster or to unlock added items. However, it is not necessary to pay absolutely nothing to be able to enjoy hours of entertainment with this great collection of classic games that Gameloft offers us today.
More games on Andro4all
Follow Andro4all
About Christian Collado
Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.
My work team: