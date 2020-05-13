The Ubisoft franchise has had some frankly spectacular videos that we remember today.

Assassin’s Creed has been with us since 2007. They are released on the platforms of the last generation and currently continues to be one of the great insignia of Ubisoft. His next adventure,Valhalla landing during the final stretch of 2020and star in an intergenerational launch; Reach PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

The saga has always been characterized by the historical context chosen in each installment and the little time to which it has allowed us to travel. Of course, video scenes have always played a fundamental role in conquering us through their staging, so today we bring you a compilation ofthe best cinematics we have seen with Ezio, Altar, Bayek and company.

The third installment of the saga took us to Paris in 1789. His CGI trailer conquered us all during E3 2014 thanks to its spectacular staging, with Lorde’s Everybody Wants To Rule The World playing as an eagle flew over the streets of the Parisian capital in fullfrench revolution.

We have never seen the Greek country like this in a video game before.Alexios and KassandraThey star in this spectacular video in which nothing is missing: natural catastrophes, mythological beasts and, of course, death and destruction.To date, the most ambitious chapter in the saga.

The Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood presentation continues to be unforgettable. And it was very peak to seeEzio Auditore making his way through the crowd through the streets of Rome, until standing face to face with his target while his assassin allies allow him to walk calmly among the enemies.

The first great murder that we remember took place in the city of Masyaf.It seems incredible that thirteen years have passed since we first saw Altar Ibn La-‘Ahad. Video games grow old with us, but there are moments that last and the day the franchise was revealed is one of them.

We spent over eight hours watching artist BossLogic create the illustration for his presentation, and the next day we delighted in his first spectacular trailer.In a few months we will enjoy the new installment of the saga, which will be set for the first time in the Viking civilizationWe can’t wait any longer!

More about: Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed: Unity and Assassin’s Creed Revelations.

.