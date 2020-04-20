Watch movies online and free It is possible without resorting to direct downloads or torrrents, or sites haunted by the entertainment industry for copyright reasons. There are several free and legal options.

Classic cinema and a large number of films that are already in the public domain can be viewed online without restrictions. Other websites collect independent films, others offer free content with some commercials, and on YouTube you can find huge amounts of movies of all times and genres.

Internet archive

The Internet Archive is already one of the largest public domain content libraries on the web, in its movies section you find more than 22,000 results including full films, classic short films, documentaries, trailers, and even World War II propaganda.

Everything is organized by type, year, themes, collections, creators, languages, titles, file date, and number of views. And besides, there are no annoying ads at any time.

Big Five Glories

Big Five Glories is a beautiful and elegant website where you can watch classic movies online and free. The site has a design that is very consistent with what it offers, and its name refers to the five largest production companies in Hollywood in the golden era of the 30s and 40s. However, the site has offered movies since the 1910s until the 70s.

Viewster

Viewster is a relatively small service that offers a selection of web movies, anime, and short films for free. Most of the content is independent, but that doesn’t mean you don’t get some jewel there. Everything is free and is supported by advertising.

Classic Cinema Online

Classic Cinema Online is a website that has been offering classic movies to watch online for free for quite some time. The design is not as nice as that of Big Five Glories, and some videos use Flash (horror) but the catalog is quite large.

Legally free

In Legally free you get a wide selection of movies that are available on the web for free. Here you don’t find only classic films, but recent and current contentEven if you don’t expect the latest Avengers, there are more indie movies that are free to watch on the internet.

Open culture

At Open Culture they are dedicated to collecting all kinds of content on the Internet that is open and free. In addition to books and courses, on the web they have a wide section of 1,150 free movies ranging from over 100 Korean films, to Hitchcock horror classics, through documentaries and animation, to a special collection of Oscar winning films.

In Open Culture they do not host the content, they only list it to the different sources.

Filmon

At Filmon you get plenty of video on demand for free in standard quality. What you have to endure is a bit of advertising. The movies section ranges from documentaries, to shorts, to drama, horror, comedy, action, etc.

Youtube

YouTube is already the source of content for some of the websites mentioned above, and in the same section of YouTube Movies, although the gigantic majority that are offered are for rent, sometimes you find free offers.

In any case, there are a large number of channels where you get things like classic Spanish cinema. If you want to see horror movies of the 80sHere is a playlist. Or, you get channels like Cinetel Multimedia, a Spanish audiovisual content distributor and producer with a long list of movies available on YouTube.

Others

Movies Found Online is a website that, as its name implies, is dedicated to collecting movies that are to be seen on the Internet. They don’t host anything, they just link to videos on sites like YouTube and Vime. It’s a good option to easily find movies without having to manually search on those video platforms.

Top Documentary Films collect only documentaries and have a very large library. On the RTVE page you get the archive of the Spanish Film Library with some classics, short films and documentaries. If you are not bothered by ads to exhaustion, on the Mitele website you can see enough content for free without registering.

In Genbeta | On this website you can see dozens of classic movies totally free