The price of smartphones has only grown in recent years, but that does not mean that we cannot find really cheap mobiles. If you are looking for something very basic, a secondary deviceor maybe a smartphone for emergencies, we come to help you.

These are some cheap mobiles you can buy to use in an emergency. They cost less than 75 euros, but are they really useful? We tell you all its characteristics and specifications.

UMIDIGI A3S

The UMIDIGI smartphone has a 5.7-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution, which leaves a density of 282 pixels per inch. Although it is a fairly cheap mobile, it is made of glass and comes with a more than decent design, with a fingerprint reader on its back.

Inside, the Helium A22 from MediaTek, which comes with a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. This UMIDIGI A3S also has a double rear camera led by a 16-megapixel sensor and a not inconsiderable battery that is close to 4,000 mAh.

Screen: 5.7-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 282 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 16 + 5 megapixel dual rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,950 mAh

Ulefone Armor X6

This Ulefone Armor X6 is a terminal rough, It comes with a fully protected body, prepared to resist all kinds of shocks and falls. Its design draws a lot of attention, it will not be easy for you to see another mobile like this one. In addition, we find a 5-inch IPS screen with HD resolution.

Your brain is the MediaTek MT6580, which you can find in a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. Fortunately, you will have the possibility to expand it with microSD cards. The Ulefone terminal also incorporates an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 5-inch IPS, HD resolution and 294 DPI

Processor: MediaTek MT6580

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 8 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

DOOGEE X95

We continue with this DOOGEE X95, that comes with a 6.52-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Although it is made of plastic, it has a nice design that you can find in various colors and a front with a fairly decent use.

In his guts, the MediaTek MT6737, which you can find together with a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. DOOGEE’s smartphone also features a triple camera formed by 13, 2 and 2 megapixel sensors, and a battery that reaches 4,350 mAh.

Screen: 6.52-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 264 DPI

Processor: MediaTek MT6737

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 13 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,350 mAh

Alcatel 1B

Alcatel’s modest terminal has a 5.5-inch screen, with IPS technology and HD + resolution. Under its chassis, one of Qualcomm’s chips, the Snapdragon 215. We are talking about a processor designed exclusively for the low range and consisting of four A53 Cortex cores.

The Alcatel 1B arrives with an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel sensor for selfies. We do not forget its battery, which remain in the 3,000 mAhof course without fast charging technology.

Screen: 5.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 293 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 215

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 8 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,000 mAh

LEAGOO Z15

We finish our selection with this LEAGOO Z15, which incorporates a panel 5.99-inch IPS and a resolution that is not HD. Therefore, we find a very low density of 179 pixels per inch.

Your brain is the MediaTek MT6580M and you can only find it in a model of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The Chinese device also incorporates an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 5.99-inch IPS and 179 DPI

Processor: MediaTek MT6580M

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 8 megapixel rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,000 mAh

Which one would we choose?

All the devices in this selection are cheap and have modest specifications. However, there is one that offers something more.. The Ulefone Armor X6 It has nothing to envy in terms of characteristics to the other terminals, but it also comes with a design that will protect it from all kinds of shocks.

