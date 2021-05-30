The best characters of Clint Eastwood’s career

With ‘Mula’, Clint Eastwood breaks a voluntary retirement in front of the cameras that has lasted a decade, since, in 2009, he premiered ‘Gran Torino’, his last work as an actor-director, although in 2012 we saw him in ‘Golpe de effect’. Reason more than enough to brighten our day and choose our 10 favorite characters from their filmography.

Ten years ago, when FOTOGRAMAS interviewed him on the occasion of the premiere of ‘The Exchange’ (2009) and we asked him if he felt like the greatest living American director, Clint Eastwood (San Francisco, 1930) answered that the only thing he felt was old. A house brand irony that he repeated when he assured us that, despite starring in ‘Gran Torino’ that same year, he did not miss acting. He may not, but the cinema has missed him. That is why he celebrates his return, with 88 years old, in ‘Mula’, possibly his last role on screen and his fourth job as an actor in the last 15 years. A film that has led us to pull the archive and rescue some of his best roles. Not all of them, of course – and surely there will be those who miss titles such as ‘El seductor’ (1971), ‘Un mundo Perfecto’ (1993) or eccentricities in his career, such as the musical ‘The legend of the city without a name’ ( 1969) or comedies like ‘Bronco Billy’ (1980) – but those who are realize the greatness of one of the last Hollywood legends.

Dirty Harry

A tough guy doesn’t hide a soft heart; In the case of Inspector Harry Callahan he hides a just heart that does not believe in justice. The widower policeman who in this film and to the rhythm of the soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin inaugurated a saga of five films, has not only gone down in film history for his surly gesture, his Magnum 44 and his famous phrases (such as “I know what What are you thinking: if I fired all six bullets or only five ”and, above all,“ make my day ”). Sociological studies have been written about this anti-system, undisciplined and individualistic character questioning his peculiar and violent code of values. Far from taking it so seriously, his thing is to let himself be carried away by this urban cowboy (or if you prefer this neighborhood superhero whose mask is a Ray-Ban RB4089 Balorama) who has made his particular persecution of evil with a clean shot into an icon.

By Julieta Martialay

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

No poker games, no romances with saloon girls, no free noble causes. A muffled cigar, a gaze ajar in slow motion and a poncho were enough for the “Man with no name”, the protagonist of the ‘Trilogy of the dollar’ –’For a handful of dollars ‘(1964),’ Death had a price ‘(1965) and’ The good, the ugly and the bad ‘(1966) -, it was eternalized as the great myth of our youth (laser swords aside). And let any stranger come to deny it.

By Óscar Cabrera

Without forgiveness

When, in 1981, Clint Eastwood first read David Webb Peoples’ script – whose title at the time danced between ‘Whore’s Gold’ and ‘The Cut-Whore Killings’ – he liked the story so much that he decided to put it away in a drawer and wait until you’re old enough to play William Munny of Missouri, the murderer of children and women. Ten years passed until Clint was seen with enough wrinkles to embody this twilight character, saved from the hell of the Wild West by his wife, who pays for the sins of all gunmen while developing one of the most Fordian obsessions in the world. Eastwood Director: The Forging of American Myths. Like his own legend, which was also born with a clean shot and consolidated with this film, his last western to date, an act of love, and forgiveness, towards the genre that elevated him.

By Roger Salvans

Two mules and a woman

The funny thing about this western, with an air of comedy and the aroma of ‘spaghetti’, is to see an Eastwood, who loses his status as an alpha male, in the skin of a hardened gunman at the mercy of a nun whom he saves from some bandits . Unusual Western, with a woman, the magnificent Shirley MacLaine, as the driving force behind the action. ‘The queen of Africa in the West’ described the actor.

By Juan Pando

In the line of fire

Eastwood combing gray hair and in a loser mode, taciturn and cutting, has its appeal. But when he puts the batteries to face an enemy with the thousand faces of the evil John Malkovich we still like him more. Classic adrenaline thriller from the 80s and early 90s that is enjoyed in a breath thanks, also, to the music of Ennio Morricone and the presence of Rene Russo in the shoes of a policewoman who ends up stealing the heart of our hero.

By Laura Párraga

The bridges of Madison

Clint Eastwood (Robert) soaked in the rain, his eyes pleading with Meryl Streep (Francesca) to get out of the truck and start a life together away from monotonous Iowa. . Who could have thought that the king of the spaghetti western and action cinema was going to replace the revolver with a Nikon F and get us excited. A ‘drama’ about missed opportunities that we never tire of seeing. Even if Meryl doesn’t open the door …

By Ana Santos

On the tightrope

Goodbye to vigilantes and super cops. Goodbye, Harry Callahan. Goodbye to the male. No more elemental characters in Eastwood. Not directed but produced by him (through his company Malpaso, like the torrent that crosses his property in the Californian Carmel), in this ambiguous and dark film (in which he gives a nude in twilight and shares a bar with a man in a gay bar) shows a protagonist aware of his masculine aggressiveness. Divorced cop with two daughters (one of them Alison Eastwood, in her first job with her father), fond of sex with submissives, follows in the footsteps of a murderer.

By Paula Ponga

The iron sergeant

The story is not original at all. What makes her special is the energy of the first two-thirds of her footage and her characters (plus an Eastwood reading Cosmopolitan to connect with her feminine side, a hilarious Mario Van Peebles highlights), not to mention her unfit vocabulary. children (also great that dubbing that highlights the most flowery of Castilian).

By Antonio Rodríguez

Great torino

Walt Kowalski is a grumpy old man angry at the world, a veteran of the Korean War and treasurer of the most reprehensible clichés of the American dream. In this urban western, Clint hates, belittles and insults everyone, especially the Asians who have ‘invaded’ his neighborhood, the ones he calls spring rolls. Why does such a despicable being, then, move us so much? Probably because this great reserve, director and protagonist in Gran Torino (name of the ’72 Ford that he loves above all things), discovers himself against his will and restores our faith in justice with an epic and unexpected outcome. . A wonderful film that shows that a low budget can touch our soul.

By Sonia Guijarro

million dollar Baby

Sometimes the best way to hit is backing up. This is just one of the lines of the superb script signed by Paul Haggis. The filmmaker uses boxing as an excuse to tell the most powerful story of love, self-improvement and loyalty in his filmography, with permission from ‘The Bridges of Madison’. Immense (and Oscar-winning) the talent of Hilary Swank and Eastwood himself to convey a tenderness that reaches the viewer directly like a right hand.

By Juan Silvestre

Alcatraz leak

Alcatraz was the prison where inmates who harassed in other prisons ended up. No one could escape The Rock, not at least until Frank Lee Morris and the Anglin brothers put their years as expert escapists to the test. Seventeen years after his escape, and without credible evidence to prove the drowning that the official version ensures, the only thing that was clear is that Don Siegel was the right man to tell that story and Clint Eastwood the perfect incarnation of the brilliant and calm antihero. Cold, cunning and with a kind background created for the occasion, the actor forces the viewer to empathize with his desire for freedom from the moment he sets foot on the island. An update of the escapes of Bresson, Becker, Sturges and Schaffner that became the new fundamental reference of the prison genre.

By Ricardo Rosado

The pale rider

For many it is an unmissable title in Eastwood’s filmography. For others it is one more that there is no reason to remember. The truth is that it is difficult to understand ‘Without forgiveness’ without going through ‘The pale rider’. The scent of a classic western fills a story inevitably reminiscent of ‘Deep Roots’ (George Stevens, 1953), and in which the Eastwood director uses the valuable lessons learned from Leone and Siegel to create a character straddling the two poles ( the sensitive guy and the tough guy) from his filmography. Clint Eastwood is ‘The Preacher’, but also an expert gunman, he is the peace that precedes the war. A redeemed man who, as in ‘Unforgiven’, will have to dive back into his dark past, this time to do justice. Something like the luminous reverse of Robert Mitchum’s Harry Powell in ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (Charles Laughton, 1955).

By Rafael S. Casademont

