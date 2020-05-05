The economic crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus it has forced changes in our consumption habits and that is good. If your plans are to get you a cell phone that costs less than 4,000 pesosAt Hipertextual we have compiled some of the best you can get for that price.

An entry-level smartphone will allow you to access the most used apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, as well as play some casual titles to take advantage of the dead moments of the day.

The good news is that phones selling for this price in 2020 are a far cry from the “low-end” idea we had a few years ago. With the arrival of XiaomiCompanies like Samsung, Motorola and Huawei had to rethink their entry lines in order to offer competitive phones. Here is our selection.

The best cell phone for less than 4,000 pesos

It seemed difficult that someone would come to replace the Redmi Note 7 as one of the best phones, however the time has come. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is the best phone that you can buy for less than 4,000 pesos. With a 6.3-inch screen, Snapdragon 665 processor and quad rear camera, this cell phone stands up to any mid-range.

In terms of price and performance, it is hard to find a similar option. The Redmi Note 8 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The main camera has a 48 megapixel sensor and is complemented by three more that offer wide-angle, macro and portrait mode capabilities. The 4,000 mAh battery offers fast charging at 18 W.

All of the above runs under Android 9.0 with MIUI 11 and can be upgraded to Android 10

characteristics

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

screen

6.3 “IPS LCD

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Storage

64 GB

RAM

4GB

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

13 MP f / 2.0

Drums

4,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Price:

3,999 pesos on Amazon

Other cell phones to consider

characteristics

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Motorola One Macro

Samsung Galaxy M20

screen

6.22 “IPS LCD

6.2 “IPS LCD

6.3 “LCD

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

MediaTek Helio P70

Exynos 7904

Storage

64 GB

64 GB

32 GB

RAM

4GB

4GB

3GB

Rear camera

12 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP

12MP f / 2 + 2 MP f / 2.2 + 2 MP f / 2.2

13 MP f / 1.9 + 5 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

8 MP f / 2.0

8 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.0

Drums

4,000 mAh with 18W fast charge

4,000 with 10W fast charge

5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge

Biometrics

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

3,599 pesos on Amazon

3,810 pesos on Amazon

3,837 pesos on Amazon

If for some reason you are not convinced by the Redmi Note 8 there are other brand options. There are some that prefer Motorola and a model with a similar price is the Motorola One Macro, the cheapest model in the One series. Compared to the 2019 version, the One Macro has a larger screen, an additional sensor that lives up to its name, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 is a decaf model of the Redmi Note 8. The processor is of a lower range and the main camera is 12 MP. For 400 pesos difference it is worth going for a Redmi Note 8, although if your budget is tight you can choose this or the Redmi 8A, which costs a thousand pesos less.

The third option is Samsung Galaxy M20, a phone launched a year ago that came as a replacement for the South Korean manufacturer’s budget lines. In general terms it is a good phone, if we take into account that it is an entry range. It is possible that PUBG or Fortnite will not run you to the fullest, although it has an autonomy of fear and a memory to last.

The exchange rate has left the Huawei Y9 2019 off the list, which is currently quoted at $ 5,224 pesos, and the only available alternative is the Y7, a model with very basic features and an uncompetitive price ($ 3,999).

