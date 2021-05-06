The best cases you can buy if you have a POCO X3

Protect your smartphone properly, there are them for all tastes and pockets.

The LITTLE X3 It is one of the smartphones that we have talked about the most in recent times. If you have the POCO smartphone, you should protect it properly. These are some of the covers that we recommend for it.

Spigen’s lightweight case

Spigen is one of the leading firms when it comes to covers, you will enjoy a top-notch brand. We met with a well-designed, lightweight case, with reinforcements in critical areas. In addition, it comes with non-slip material on the back.

Transparent and with extra protection

This simple Silicone sheath it will protect your smartphone without adding too much weight to it. It is light, thin and transparent. Also has extra protection in critical areas, like the corners. It is accompanied by 2 tempered glasses.

Silicone and many colors

We talk about some silicone sleeves that will protect your smartphone without getting in the way too much. They are light, thin and very soft. You can find a pack of 9 different colors, so you can change covers every day.

With camera protection

Made of a material that promises to be anti-slip, it won’t add too much extra weight to your POCO X3. It is the perfect cover if you are looking for maximum protection, it incorporates a rear tab that will prevent any damage to the cameras.

With back ring

An eye-catching case that comes with an aggressive gamer aesthetic and all kinds of protections in the most sensitive areas. What’s more, includes a small stand on the back, you can leave your mobile resting on a table and watch a movie or enjoy any game comfortably. It is accompanied by 2 screen protectors.

