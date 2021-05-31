the best cartoon options

Have a blast with these amazing Netflix animated series that you can watch right now.

No matter how old you are, it is normal that sometimes it causes you to watch a good animated series to have fun for a while. However, not all those found on streaming platforms have what it takes to make you have a good time. For this same reason, today we will recommend several animated series on Netflix: top 8 cartoon choices.

Regardless of whether or not you are a fan of cartoons, you can rest assured that any of the Netflix animated series that you will see in this list have the indicated ingredients To make you smile You just worry about choosing one that suits your style and voila. To enjoy!

8 Netflix animated series that you will love

Were you looking for the best Netflix animated series for adults or a good Netflix animated series for children? Well then you’ve come to the right place. On the other hand, we invite you to see this list with the 8 best anime that you can see on Netflix. If your intention is to relax and distract yourself with a good Netflix animated series, then you can achieve it with any of the alternatives that you will see below.

Ricky and morty

No exaggeration, Rick and Morty is one of the best animated series that have been created in recent years. Here you will see how Rick, an old alcoholic and scientist, takes his grandson Morty on a trip to other dimensions where they know many worlds.

Rick and Morty a mix of comedy and adventure to make you laugh out loud from the first episode. Just as you must be imagining, it is an incredible adult animation series full of sarcasm, black humor and the odd life lesson.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 41 Average duration: 30 minutes

Kengan ashura

It is impossible to list Netflix cartoons without mentioning even some anime. Kengan Ashura, for example, stands out for its violence, its story full of drama and its shocking animation. Meet Ohma Tokita, a fighter who enters an underworld of business disputes that are resolved through brutal fights full of blood, punches, kicks and more.

The money does not matter to this curious protagonist. Why? Because the he just wants to fight and win to become the best. If you like anime, then Kengan Ashura is a title that you must see almost on a mandatory basis.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 24 Average duration: 23 minutes

Avatar the last Airbender

Avatar is a legendary animated series that deals with a fantasy world where there are different nations and each one has the power to control one of the elements: fire, air, earth and water. Although each nation could only dominate a single of them, there is a young man with unique powers who can control them all. This person is considered the Avatar and has the responsibility of maintaining peace between each of the four nations.

For reasons of fate, the fire nation began a war against the others in order to take over the entire world. And even though he’s only 12 years old, Aang will have to change his life completely and take on the role of the Avatar. for which it was destined, before it is too late.

Year: 2007 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 61 Average duration: 23 minutes

South Park

South Park is an animated series for adults full of swear words, violence, sex and lots of humor. This narrates the adventures and misadventures of four children, Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in a town in the United States full of strange (but very funny) characters.

A series so controversial that it lives by mocking and caricaturing real characters such as Saddam Hussein, Osama Bin Laden and other politicians or celebrities. Of course, it is necessary to emphasize that not all the episodes are on Netflix.

Year: 1997 Seasons: 5 Average Duration: 30 minutes

Trollhunters

Trollhunters is a Netflix animated series for children produced by Dreamworks and directed by Guillermo del Toro. This tells the story of Jim Lake, a teenager who discovers a troll civilization hidden under his village and is forced to take over as Trollhunters (protector of good trolls).

When you start to see it you will realize that Trollhunters has an incredible animation and a script capable of hooking children, and not so children, from the first chapter. Were you looking for a distraction for the little ones in the house? Then take a look at these 14 recommended Netflix children’s series for children.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 52 Average duration: 23 minutes

Spirit

Spirit is an animated series for children that tells the story of Fortu, a city girl who moves to town and meets the indomitable horse Spirit with which you will live a lot of beautiful experiences. In the small town of the old west, her friends Pru and Abigaíl will also join her incredible adventures.

Spirit is a series for children inspired by both nature and wildlife. Due to its sweet theme, it is able to show the children of the house an enriching reality and the value of friendship.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 8 Episodes: 52 Average duration: 23 minutes

Bojack horseman

Learn about the melancholic life of the horse Bojack Horseman, an actor who rose to fame after starring in a series during the 90’s. Years after his decline, Horseman wants to be important again in “Hollywoo” (a fictional city that parodies Hollywood) with the publication of his autobiography.

This dramatic comedy has gained a lot of popularity, among other things, for show what an actor’s struggle to get back to fame and face his addictions is like. Although it can be tough at times, Bojack Horseman is one of the best animated series you can find on Netflix.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 76 Runtime: 26 minutes

The incredible world of Gumball

The Amazing World of Gumball is an animated comedy series produced by Cartoon Network that is aimed at the whole family. Here you will follow the funny adventures of Gumball Waterson and his family (his adoptive brother, his little sister and his parents). Although the Waterson family is in charge of starring in the series, you will find a lot of supporting characters throughout all the episodes.

On the other hand, it is also necessary to highlight that this animated series has a wide variety of animation styles that range from traditional to live action. A very well crafted and humorous Netflix animated series!

Year: 2014 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 58 Duration: 22 minutes These are the 7 best vampire series on Netflix and HBO

