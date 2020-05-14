2020 brought many new models and new modalities, from sports cars, family SUVs, pickups to hybrid cars and all-electric cars.

The competition between car manufacturers is very good, everyone is trying to be the most innovative, have the best quality and offer the best models on the market. This new decade will undoubtedly revolutionize the automotive industry.

In these five months that have passed from 2020 there are already models that took the lead in taste and customer satisfaction, it still cannot be said that they are the best, but they are the best so far.

So here we have collected the six best cars of 2020 so far

Chevrolet Corvette 2020

The new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower (hp) and 470 pound-feet of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

Photo: Chevrolet

Jeep Gladiator 2020

Jeep Gladiators have always been sold with a single type of engine. We are talking about a Penstar V6 3.6-liter It can deliver 285 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Photo: Jeep

KIA Telluride 2020

The Kia Telluride offers a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque. It also offers an eight-speed automatic transmission and 23-mpg fuel economy combined.

Photo: Shutterstock

Hyundai Sonata 2020

The best thing about this car is its new and updated style, which is ideal for those sports car lovers who don’t want to sacrifice safety or technology. And it is precisely what this sports car offers is: “proportion, architecture, style and technology … (they use) a harmonious combination of very well defined lines and pure volumes”.

Photo: Hyundai

Toyota Highlander 2020

All Highlander 2020 models come with a standard 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 295 hp and an eight-speed automatic transmission, plus an all-wheel-drive option on the L, LE and XLE versions.

In addition, the Highlander 2020 is also offered with a four-cylinder hybrid-electric motor that produces the equivalent of 243 horsepower.

Photo: Toyota.

Ford Expedition FX4 2020

The Epedition FX4 It offers a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 375 hp 470 pound-feet of torque and a combined gas mileage of 19 miles per gallon (mpg).

Photo: Shutterstock

***

.