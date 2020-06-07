automobiles They have been central elements in multiple movies and television shows. However, they are rarely a central part of the plot, but are usually used as accessory elements of the protagonist or simply objects that explode. And while it’s true that many of these scenes are spectacular, they won’t actually show you anything useful about cars. To redeem this injustice, we’ve selected the best Netflix car movies you can watch right now. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Cars have been central elements in multiple movies and TV shows. However, they are seldom part of central to the plot, but are usually used as accessory elements of the protagonist or simply exploding objects. And although it is true that many of these scenes are spectacular, in reality they will not show you anything useful about cars. To redeem this injustice, we have selected the best car movies on Netflix that you can see right now.

Some of the titles in this selection tell the story of a specific model, and others include the men and women involved in its manufacture or preparing for competition. The rest provide pure good entertainment for true speed buffs.

If you are fond of the nut world, you will surely be interested in knowing which are the fastest cars in the world or the exclusive list of the most expensive cars you can buy … as long as you have the money to do it.

Ryan Gosling plays a man who has extraordinary driving talent. He lives in Los Angeles and works as a stunt double in Hollywood, but his skills draw the attention of gangsters who need an escape driver. Gosling’s character ends up discovering that easy money isn’t always as easy as it sounds.

Although the sports car has existed for more than a century, the hypercar is a type of Relatively New Machine As its name implies, this documentary delves into the history of the most elite segment in the automotive industry.