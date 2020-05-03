The vast majority of Android phones come from the factory with the Google Calendar app pre-installed, although of course there is a whole world of calendar apps out there. In this article we will look what is the best calendar app for Android nowadays.

The calendar is one of the most universal productivity tools and each one has its own unique requirements and preferences. We will take that into account to dissect what each one offers and what you find the calendar that best suits your needs.

What do we ask of a calendar app

There are those who cannot live without the year view and there are those who always use the agenda view. In order to compare what each calendar application offers, we must take into account several common factors. In our comparison we will analyze these aspects of each application:

Calendar views. As a general rule, the more views a calendar application has, the better, because it is more likely to include the one you use frequently. The most common are weekly and monthly, although some apps also include the annual or multi-day view.

Holidays and birthdays. Some calendar apps add local holidays to your contacts’ calendar and birthdays on their own, without the need for them to be added to your mobile as an additional calendar.

Personalized reminders. When the time comes for an event, you probably want to know ahead of time. Some applications allow you to choose precisely when you want to receive that notification. Others, like Google Calendar, include their own section to create reminders.

Chores. Tasks and calendars are two closely related concepts, with the main difference that tasks are not always linked to a date and can be completed. It is common for calendar apps to include the task feature, although it is not available in all.

Synchronization. All applications are synchronized with the calendars available on your mobile, although some can connect with other services on their own, as well as synchronize events on their own so that you can consult them on other mobiles or on the web.

Widgets. All the applications in our comparison include at least one widget for the desktop, although some go a step further with various designs and different views, to better adapt to what you are looking for.

License. Our list is entirely made up of free calendar apps, though some offer all their features for nothing, and others reserve a handful of them for paid versions.

Our selection of candidates

Taking all of the above into account, we have compiled our list with the seven best calendar apps of the moment. They are mostly specialized calendar applications, although we have also included Microsoft Outlook, being the spiritual heir to Sunrise Calendar, may he rest in peace.

Google Calendar

How could it be otherwise, we started with Google Calendar, the application to beat for its competition, for the mere fact that it is pre-installed in the vast majority of occasions.

Google Calendar is a calendar application that is hard to find fault with. Its design was renewed relatively recently and it marks practically all the boxes of what can be asked of an application of the style, except perhaps one: incomprehensibly does not include homework. Despite the existence of Google Tasks.

The Google Calendar stands out from the rest by reusing Google’s muscle to integrate events from Gmail and add local holidays and birthdays for your contacts. Although it has no tasks per se, it allows you to create reminders, which is something like simpler events.

Google Calendar

Any.do Calendar

Any.do is a name that sounds strong when talking about note and to-do apps, although they also have their own calendar app. At Any.do. Calendar is something like this like a notepad and calendar together in a single app.

The app has a pleasing design to look at, although some will certainly miss showing events directly in month view, something not available. As a calendar app, doesn’t have as much depth of options as other alternatives , although in return he wins in other related functions.

Any.do keeps some functions under its arm for its paid version (3.29 euros per month), although it has interesting additions also for its free users, such as a quick shortcut for create shopping list.

Calendar App – Google Calendar & Calendar Widget

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is not an especially light application (its latest version exceeds 270 Mb of storage), so it is not the lightest alternative if you are only interested in the calendar function and not the mail client. However, if you already use Microsoft Outlook on your mobile, its calendar section is an alternative to consider.

Microsoft bought Sunrise Calendar in 2015 and promised that its legacy would live within Outlook. Years have passed, and to Outlook calendar you can find little fault, beyond that it is a tab within a larger application and not a separately accessible application.

Microsoft Outlook has its sights set on something more for the business audience, synchronized with various services such as Evernote or Wonderlist. One point where he limps with respect to competition is in the number of widgets available (only one) and that at the moment the tasks are not shown as they appear in Outlook for PC.

Microsoft Outlook

TimeTree

TimeTree is a slightly less known calendar application than the previous ones. As best assets, it has a fairly clean design -similar to that of Google Calendar- and the possibility of share calendars with other people, including social functions like comments and “likes”.

Internally, TimeTree works a little differently than other calendar applications. Here the calendar is not synchronized from the mobile as is, but you can import mobile calendars to use them in the application, although the changes you make in TimeTree will not be visible from other applications.

The application has its own section for create notes (with an associated date or not) and that, like calendar events, can be shared with other people. At the moment it includes holidays in 13 countries.

TimeTree – Free Shared Calendar

Business Calendar

Business Calendar is one of the most popular calendar apps on Google Play, with more than 5 million downloads and an average score of 4.6. Visually it is not a gift for the eyes, but includes lots of settings and customization options.

Business Calendar has a lot of everything, including types of views. You will find in it the coveted annual view (with different colors depending on how busy the day was), include holidays, birthdays and week numbers. All this, being able to largely modify the final appearance (although some of these options are limited in the free version).

In Business Calendar there is also space for homework, which can be associated with a location and with a personalized reminder. The widgets are not lacking either: there are seven in total, including with agenda, monthly, weekly and tasks views.

Calendar Business Agenda ・ Organizer & Widget

ZenDay

ZenDay is one of the most curious calendar applications. His main interest lies in his peculiar way of showing the calendar: with a 3D view where you can check your agenda in a way that you will not find in the competition.

ZenDay also has a more traditional way -in 2D- to show your calendar, although this mode is only available with the mobile in landscape and includes monthly and weekly view. The most paradoxical thing is that, except for the futuristic 3D view, the rest of the application has a more worthy five-year-old design.

ZenDay does not show you holidays or birthdays, although it does have a homework section (with a personalized duration and actions). Other curious functions are the Coaching and Debriefing section, with statistics and information about your events.

ZenDay: Calendar, Tasks, To-do

aCalendar

We finish our list with aCalendar, which has garnered over 10 million downloads on Google Play. It has a pleasant Material Design design from a few years ago and includes the annual view that many users consider essential.

In aCalendar you will find an exclusive section to consult the birthdays and anniversaries, which show the photo of the contact and, like Business Calendar, it stands out for having a large number of personalization options. Some of them, yes, require buying the full version, for 3.99 euros.

The free version does not include holidays, although they can be added with an integrated purchase of 0.99 euros. Has eight widgets in total, all of them customizable both in their functions and in their design.

aCalendar – Android Calendar

Comparison chart

Then we leave you a full comparison table with the main characteristics of all the calendar applications that we have included in our comparison, so you can see at a glance which one best suits your needs.

Google Calendar

Any.do Calendar

Outlook

TimeTree

Business Calendar

Zenday

aCalendar

Views

Agenda, day, 3 days, week and month

Agenda, day, 3 days and week

Agenda, day, 3 days and month

Summary, Weekly and monthly

Agenda, day, week, month, year

3D (agenda) and 2D (week and month)

Agenda, day, week, month, year

Week number

Optional

No

No

No

Optional

Yes

Optional

Holidays

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes, but it costs € 0.99

birthday

Yes

No

Yes

No

Yes

No

Yes

Personalized reminders

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Widgets

Yes, agenda view and month view

Yes, month view and tasks with different designs and sizes

Yes, a calendar widget

Yes, with various views and designs

Yes, with various views (agenda, month, tasks, etc.)

Yes, tasks and agenda

Yes, with various views (day, month, weeks, etc.)

Chores

No

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Synchronization

Yes with google

Yes

Yes, with Microsoft, Facebook, Evernote, Wunderlist and others

Yes, with Facebook, Apple and other apps

Yes, with Google, Outlook, Google Task, etc.

Yes, with Google, Google Tasks and Evernote

Yes

Others

Objectives, alternative calendars

Shopping list, integrations with other apps

Plugin support

Shared calendars

Many customization options

Statistics in the “coaching” mode

Many customization options

License

Free

Free, with limited features

Free

Free

Free, with limited features

Free

Free, with limited features

In productivity applications in general and calendars in particular, each has its preferences and requirements. Others prefer an all-in-one app, while others look for something simple. There is no application that satisfies everyone, although we can give you some general guidelines:

If you are looking for something simple, your best option is between Google Calendar and the calendar application that comes pre-installed on your mobile, if another is included.

If you already use OutlookYou can take advantage of its calendar tab as a somewhat more “serious” alternative to Google Calendar.

If you are looking for something complex, your best assets are Business Calendar and aCalendar. These applications have the largest number of customization options, although you will have to pay to access all of them.