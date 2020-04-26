Social networks have become not only one of the main means of information dissemination, but also one of the scenarios where brands advertise their products. Therefore, every day it is more necessary to have the knowledge to approach the general public through the networks.

These are some of the best books you can buy if you want to learn everything about the world of social networks. How could it be otherwise, the works to become an expert community manager come in physical format and Kindle version.

The best works to control networks

Marketing in Social Networks

We are talking about a package that includes 3 books: Facebook Marketing, YouTube Marketing and Instagram Marketing. In each of them are detailed the steps to take to control the most popular social networks Of course, they are guidelines, there are many concepts that must be known on a daily basis. You can buy the softcover version for just over 22 euros, but the Kindle version will cost you just over 4 euros.

Marketing on social media

Solutions to some of the most common questions are posed in this book. What platforms should I choose to meet my goals? How should I create my profile to make good impressions among my audience? It will try to teach you how to control the main social networks, showing particular strategies for each of them.

The Community Manager encyclopedia

This encyclopedia promises to be an updated guide, full of techniques with which you can get the most out of the main social networks. In it you can find tools to improve your movements on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram. There is also talk of planning strategies, objectives and monitoring results. You can buy it for only 4 euros.

Social Media Marketing: The Ultimate Guide to Personal Branding

This work promises to bring us closer the secrets of branding to grow any company using platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. It also deals with SEO and web positioning, really important factors for those who want to increase their visibility on the internet.

How to read e-books without damaging your eyesight

Kindle 2019

It is one of the most recent Amazon eBooks, and it comes with a 6-inch screen prepared to respect your eyes. You can adjust the light it emits to make reading as comfortable as possible. Furthermore, it is very light and compact, you can hold it for hours while reading without getting tired. You will find it in black and white.

Kindle Paperwhite

Again we find a 6-inch screen. We raised the level with a density of 300 pixels per inch, keeping that front light that won’t harm your eyesight. It is very thin and light, designed so you can read all day without getting tired. If you prefer, in addition to the WiFi version, you can choose a model with 4G connectivity.

