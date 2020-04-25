After the purchase of Lucasfilm by DisneStar Wars was going to see how many changes were made. In 2014 came one of the most drastic measures for Lucsafilm. The Star Wars Expanded Universe it was considered non-canonical and would be called from that moment Legends.

With this measure, Lucasfilm proposed a blank canvas within the official canon so that the old and new authors could capture what would be, from that moment, the new Expanded Universe. Since then, there are not a few novels and comics that have been added to the list of the new Star Wars canon. Not to mention the novelizations of movies that count more than the movies themselves.

Today at Hobby Consolas, we suggest 10 novels or comics with which to get hooked on the new Star Wars canon. So keep in mind that we won’t be talking about some great Star Wars novels that currently belong to Legends.

Star Wars: Lost Stars

One of the best novels to start in the new Star Wars Expanded Universe is without a doubt Star Wars: Lost Starsby the author Claudia gray, a regular among Star Wars publications in recent years.

In Star Wars: Lost Stars we will meet a couple who will fall in love during the Galactic Civil War. However, as often happens in civil wars, ideals stand between them, one joins the empire while his love does the same with the Rebel Alliance.

Star Wars: Bloodline

Claudia Gray is also responsible for Star Wars: Bloodlines, one of the best novels written for the new Star Wars Expanded Universe, which also focuses on a problem that is not usually common in Star Wars publications.

The Star Wars: Bloodlines novel focuses on the life of Leia Organa around six years before Star Wars episode VII: The Force Awakens. We will see how Leia’s political career in New Republic is clouded when her relationship with Darth Vader comes to light.

