Choosing a good book is always a difficult task. It looks a lot like an investment, given that in the end we spent a considerable amount of our time reading it. So the effort must be worth it. If the topic that interests you is AppleThere are a number of titles that can help you get to know this fascinating company a little more deeply.

Some of them are obvious, others not so much. But surely you will find more than one that catch your attention.

Steve Jobs, the biography of Walter Isaacson

An almost obligatory book is the Authorized biography of Steve Jobs and written by Walter Isaacson. A former CNN and TIME executive, he is known for having also written the biographies of Albert Einstein and Benjamin Franklin. Reason why Jobs himself decided to have him.

The Apple CEO gave enough broad access for him to ask around him. Jobs even encouraged his acquaintances to speak honestly about his life. The cover photography is quite shocking and its story even more unique.

If you have not read it yet, it is the most recommended reading to learn more about the company that helped found and lead for several decades. Of course, executives who worked with him have said that they did not find the Steve Jobs they met on those pages.

Where to buy | Apple Books 9.99 euros; Amazon Kindle and paper 9.49 / 10.40 euros.

Becoming Steve Jobs

Available only in English, the translation of which could be something like “The Evolution of Steve Jobs” or “The Road to Steve Jobs”, is another essential book. Digging deeper into Apple is wanting to know more about Jobs, their way of thinking and acting. While the authorized biography finds key aspects, it puts the person on the same level throughout his life.

Instead, in this book, we see a clear path in which Jobs evolves and learns. It is an account of the construction of his personality and life. From the impulsive, daring and indifferent young man to the genius who resurrected a dying company to set him on the path of greatest success in history.

Where to buy | Apple Books 12.99 euros; Amazon Kindle and paper 3.99 / 14.10 euros.

Jony Ive: the genius behind Apple

Jony Ive is the other key figure in Apple’s resurgence. With Jobs returning in the late 1990s, ended up leading the designs of the company quickly. With a reserved personality and shyness unlike the physique of a rugby player, Ive is almost unknown to the general public.

The son of a British goldsmith, he was born in the United Kingdom and studied industrial design at the University of Northumbria. He soon stood out with his designs, winning several awards. In this book his life and work trajectory is reviewed, that started in the startup Tangerine. It was there that he worked for Apple creating the designs of the first PowerBook. Also in English, it is an essential reading for those who want to know a little more about the genius of apple designs.

Where to buy | Apple Books 9.49 euros; Amazon Kindle and paper 9.49 / 13.12 euros.

More books about Apple that are worth it

There are quite a few books that touch on one or more aspects of Apple. Either as a whole, a specific episode or from a personal perspective. Listing them all is difficult, but we can make a selection of the most prominent:

Creative Selection: Written by Ken Kocienda, one of the engineers who worked on the iPhone and analyzed it a few years ago. It played a key role in the iPhone virtual keyboard and the original launch of the Safari browser in 2001. Apple Books 9.99 euros; Amazon Kindle 7.99 / 15.38 euros.

Tim Cook’s biography: A review of all the achievements of the current CEO and former COO of Apple. A story with Cook’s main legacy in the company, beyond products and operations. Apple Books 5.99 euros; Amazon Kindle and paper 5.69 / 19.95 euros.

Autobiography of a Yogi: This is not strictly a book about Apple, nor one of its protagonists. But we have selected it because it was the spiritual book that Steve Jobs read every year of his life and that he ordered to be delivered to each assistant on the day of his funeral. Many of his obsessions and life goals are understood with him. Apple Books 7.49 euros; Amazon paper 19 euros.

Insanely Great: Focused on developing the original Macintosh and how the company changed forever. Apple Books 4.49 euros; Amazon Kindle and paper 4.77 / 9.73 euros.

In the end, we have seven books about Apple and Steve Jobs that are well worth reading. Our recommendation would be to follow the order outlined here, the former being the most essential.

